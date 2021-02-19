There are also opportunities in this country to get involved against the military coup in Myanmar. There have already been initial protests.

BERLIN taz | “Aung Kyaw Moe, go home, go home!” Shouted 30 demonstrators: inside in front of a villa on Berlin’s Clayallee in the Steglitz-Zehlendorf district. To do this, they hit pots like in the protests that have caused a noise every evening at 8 p.m. since the coup in Myanmar’s largest city, Yangon.

Myanmar’s military attaché Aung Kyaw Moe has his residence and office in the villa, which still bears a German company sign and cannot be recognized as a diplomatic address. According to research by the organizers of the protest, the brigadier general resides here with six other soldiers from Myanmar.

One of them photographs the demonstrators: inside in front of the house with a telephoto lens, first out of a window, then out of the skylight. The demonstrators, half Burmese and half German, can hardly be identified because of their masks against Corona and their hats against the cold. They film back with their cell phones. A handful of police officers are watching from a distance, one of whom seems particularly relaxed with the earplugs.

It is the second peaceful protest in Berlin since the February 1st coup in Myanmar. On February 4, 150 people demonstrated in front of the Foreign Office in Mitte against the takeover of power by the military in Myanmar.

Campaign to expel the military attaché

Immediately after the Coup d’Etat, former employees: in the civil peace service on Facebook had a group called “German Solidarity with Myanmar Democracy“Founded. You have now networked with Burmese students living in Germany.

The Facebook group grew to 290 members within two weeks, exchanges daily information and is currently mobilizing for one Campaign to expel the Myanmar military attaché.

Despite decades of dictatorship, Myanmar is not a country of classic solidarity work in Southeast Asia like the Philippines, where this was created through church connections.

Even after the last coup in 1988, the Burmese diaspora knew how to alienate many well-meaning Germans with their notorious factional struggles and mutual distrust.

Information and project work

The Burma initiative of the Asia House Foundation in Cologne focuses on providing information and providing critical support for German and European politics towards the country. The has been involved in a very specific project since 2000 Myanmar Friends Association in Saarbrücken. With its 500 members it supports a Buddhist monastery school in Mandalay.

It offers children from disadvantaged backgrounds educational opportunities from kindergarten to high school and is now the largest school in the country. It is open to children of other religions and, with its emphasis on enlightenment, pluralism and modern teaching methods, is now a model school.

It is therefore not surprising that students from this monastery school also take part in the protests against military rule, as the German association reports on its website.