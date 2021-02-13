There are rallies around the world to support the Belarusians. Janka Belarus tells of the stormy times in Minsk. Episode 62.

On February 7th, Svetlana Tichanovskaya (Candidate in the Belarusian presidential election on August 9, 2020, editor’s note. Red.) International Day of Solidarity with Belarus. Hundreds of citizens took to the streets in the cities of different countries. They had white, red and white flags with them and wanted to say: “We stand together!”

This support is very important for us Belarusians. For us who live in conditions that we got caught in thanks to the whims of a single person whose legitimacy only exists in his imagination.

Записи из дневника на русском языке можно найти здесь.

Sometimes we lose heart and it seems as if the repression machine, like an asphalt roller, crushes everyone who goes out onto the road that leads to freedom.

I had tears in my eyes as I read the news about the support of the international community. This is important and priceless! Thank you to everyone who was on the street and who are not indifferent to the events in Belarus.

It is important to know that politicians of the rank of Angela Merkel have found clear words: that Germany and the EU do not recognize the results of the last presidential election in Belarus because they were not democratic and that everyone who repeats human rights violations in guilty of our country should be held accountable. And that there should be action plans to support the protesters in Belarus.

On February 7th, Maria Kolesnikowa (one of the leading figures of the opposition on the side of Svetlana Tichanovskaya, editor’s note. editorial staff), who has been in custody since September 2020, was awarded a human rights prize by the Gerhard and Renate Baum-Stiftung Baum at the ECLAT Festival Neue Musik in Stuttgart.

For many years Maria was involved not only in this festival, but in many other music projects in Stuttgart. It is therefore not surprising that a solidarity march for Belarus and actions in honor of Kolesnikova took place here. The activities of the Belarusian diaspora Razam, which has already carried out several actions and art projects in Berlin, are just as little surprising.

These effective actions by Belarusians have taken the whole European Union. From Poznan via Wroclaw, Munich and Turin to Lisbon. “We want to show our neighbors that they are not alone and that people all over Europe support them.”

The big Danish newspaper Politics hoisted the Belarusian national flag on City Hall Square in central Copenhagen. Something similar happened in front of the mayor’s office in Warsaw.

The facade of the headquarters of Sweden’s ruling Social Democrats in Stockholm shone in white, red and white light. Latvian television broadcast the Daugava in the colors of the “extremist” flag (the white-red-white The national flag has recently been officially recognized as an extremist symbol. Note d. Red.) shine. The Daugava is the river that connects Latvia with Belarus. The Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Library and the Riga City Hall also took part in this support campaign.

Lithuania did not stand aside either – actions took place in Vilnius and Kaunas. And Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nauseda noted: “The peaceful pursuit of democracy by the Belarusian people is a fundamental change. We still remember that without support it would have been more difficult for Lithuania to gain independence from the Soviet Union. Therefore we understand only too well how weighty and meaningful the gesture of solidarity with our neighbors’ determination to achieve their dreams is. “Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitri Kuleba added:” Belarusians must have the right to think about their future decide.”

Solidarity Day for Belarus also crossed several time zones and the Atlantic Ocean! Belarusians in Canada committed it in Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal, Winnipeg, Vancouver and Calgary. The Belarusian community in the USA realized the strong project “B4BJOURNEY”.

A huge white, red and white flag, symbolizing unity, made its way from the west to the east coast. From Seattle via Portland and San Francisco (with a stop on February 7th in Denver) she traveled to the coast of the Pacific in Los Angeles. When asked: “Where does the flag’s path end?”, The organizers answered: “Hopefully in a new, free Belarus!”

Translated from the Russian Barbara Oertel