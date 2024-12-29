The tiktoker and activist Dora Moono Nyambe He died suddenly at the age of 32 years old. The young woman died tragically on Christmas Day, as stated in the Mirror.

Nyambe rose to fame after creating the non-profit charity Footprints of Hope in 2019 and for building a school in Zambia. He documented his journey on social media and amassed 4.2 million followers on his TikTok page and 110,000 followers on Instagram.

Both accounts were used to announce her tragic death with a statement saying: “It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden departure of our beloved Dora. She will be remembered as a loving mother, a heroine, a philanthropist for peace and an extraordinary woman.

Dora, who adopted more than 13 children, raised 420,000 euros through TikTok and opened a school for disadvantaged children. Dora became an internet star after sharing videos of her life as a mother of 15 children on TikTok, although she always said that being famous on social media was never her goal.

Nyambe, a teacher by profession, was committed to improving the lives of others and when she went to Mapapa, a village in Zambiain southern Africa, was surprised by the number of children he found who did not have access to education.

He began holding impromptu classes, teaching children under the shade of a tree, and then used his TikTok platform to raise money for a local school, and soon the donations arrived.

In 2023, Dora managed to raise more than $450,000 and opened her own school, called Footprints for Hope, where he taught about 200 students, providing them with food and, if they needed it, a safe place to sleep at night.

“Your kindness and generosity have been a source of great comfort and strength to the family during this period,” his team said on social media. The cause of death has not been revealed.. Dora previously revealed that she was suffering from a broken leg in a social media update on December 15, but it is unclear if that injury is related to her death.