“It’s terrific,” exclaimed José Manuel and María del Mar, as they attacked each of their newly-acquired portions of cocido, accompanied, of course, by an Estrella de Levante. This was one of the first couples to go hungry among all the diners who signed up yesterday for the solidarity stew prepared in the Plaza del Romea, for the benefit of the NGO Azul en Acción, created within the Murcia Local Police.

“We have prepared it with the El Churra recipe,” explained Juan Antonio García, who is responsible for the menu at this well-known restaurant in the capital and a member of the Region’s Association of Chefs, without whom cooking would not have been possible. of this initiative. Some 4,000 servings –with two balls each– were those that were dispatched yesterday at the gates of the emblematic theater.

The proceeds will allow the continuity of two of the more than 60 projects opened by this entity throughout the world, which are focused, in this case, on the schooling of children and the treatment of ophthalmological pathologies in Senegal. “If it smells good,” another diner pointed out, while the occasional neighbor brought food for the whole family.

This was not the only solidarity event that took over the city yesterday. La Gran Vía hosted the events celebrating the international days of Persons with Disabilities –on Saturday the 3rd– and of Volunteering –today–, while Assido took the opportunity to carry out a sales campaign for its solidarity calendar.