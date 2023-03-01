“There are people who use technology to improve the lives of others. They do it by creating startups who do good, for themselves and for everyone. It is a forest that grows without making a sound. It is a world to know and to imitate”. Antonio Palmieriformer deputy of Forza Italia and for several decades ‘director’ of the Internet and social initiatives of the blue movement, now founder and president of the ‘Solid Thought’ Foundation, presents his new book, “Solidarity technology. Women and men who change the present for the better“. Volume that will be presented tomorrow at 18.30 in Rome at the Tiburtina station, at the Living Lab, House of emerging technologies.

To promote the meeting ‘Civic step’, ‘Digital heart and the study center ‘La Parabola’. “The names of the three cultural associations that organize the presentation and which I thank, identify -Paltieri explains- the essence of solidarity technology. ‘Digital heart‘ combines the use of technologies with the human dimension. ‘Civic pass‘ indicates active attention to what is happening around us. ‘The Parable‘ indicates not only a trajectory that extends in space and time but also the ability to know how to communicate an experience”.

The meeting will be opened by Gianluca Ricci, president of ‘Cuore digitale’ and moderated by Antonio De Napoli, president of ‘Passo civico’. The book will be discussed together with the author Chiara Colosimo, member of the Brothers of Italy, secretary of the Chamber of Deputies; Cristiano Panfili, president of Italia Camp; and Flavia Piccoli Nardelli, former president of the Culture Committee of the Chamber.