Like eight million people, Nathalie Levy took care of a loved one in a situation of dependency. She accompanied her 98-year-old grandmother: “It was unthinkable to take her out of her home to place her in an establishment far from us“. With her mother and her aunt, Nathalie takes turns with her grandmother. She had to reconcile her role ascaregiver and his professional life: “We don’t say it in the professional world […] profitability, productivity, concentration are expected of us.“



From October 1, 2020, caregivers will be able to benefit from compensated leave. A three-month leave accessible to all and without condition of resources. It can be taken once or divided up. It compensates up to 44 euros per day for a person living as a couple, and up to 52 euros per day for a single person. A measurement “very insufficient“for Nathalie Levy: “Three months may seem important, but if you have a disabled child and it’s a lifetime […] three months, what is it?“.

