Every time a canoe arrived at the port of La Restinga, on the Canary Island of El Hierro, a young woman in her twenties, blonde and freckled, appeared at full speed, riding an electric scooter. She wore the Red Cross vest and dragged the castaways as best she could to dry land. She gave them a blanket and a juice, like one of the dozens of volunteers who have given their all in recent months to the arrival of thousands of fainted people at the dock in her town. But Melisa González, mother of three girls who is only 28 years old, went a little further.

It all started one August night, although she didn't know it yet. At that landing, to which she went as always with her scooter, there was a 16-year-old Senegalese teenager whom she attended to and registered before he was taken to a juvenile center on the island. The boy, under the fictitious name of Mamadou because he does not want his true identity to be published, began to go to school and share the playground with González's daughters. “They made up for how badly they were treated.” [a los inmigrantes], because here, although it is not noticeable, there is a lot of racism,” he explains. And they became friends. Until four months later, at Christmas, the authorities put Mamadou and other kids from the center on a boat bound for Tenerife. Most did not return. They left their desks empty.

The reason for that trip was that the boys had to undergo age determination tests: normally, an x-ray of the wrist with which doctors try to deduce the biological age of migrants who say they are minors. These tests are highly questioned because they give rise to a wide margin of error that irreversibly conditions the opportunities of a young migrant, but, in the absence of a new law that changes the procedure, this is what exists.

Mamadou swears and swears that he is about to turn 17, but his tests showed that he is older, so they sent him to an adult migrant center in Tenerife. He would no longer return to El Hierro, where he had begun to rebuild his life. “I knew them well and it was super curious because the test results of those who were younger really showed that they were older. It is absurd because you can see that they are children, physically and mentally. But then there are kids in juvenile centers who are 30 years old, while those who are under 17 are on the street,” González laments.

Mamadou and González resumed contact days later. “I was really having a hard time. Being in a center for minors is not the same as being in the camp for adults where they robbed him, he was hungry… The next day I had him at my house,” he recalls with a laugh. All her friends told her that she was crazy. “At first my parents asked me if she was sure and the next they were so happy going to the store to buy her some soccer boots,” she adds. “It is a very big responsibility, because it is not that he sleeps at my house, it is that I act as a mother with him too. But he is happy and he has returned to the institute.”

In El Hierro – the smallest and least populated Canary Island, with only 11,000 inhabitants – González is not unique: there are several neighbors who have assumed the responsibility of welcoming kids whom the system leaves behind.

Teseida Padrón, 49, and Gilberto Carballo, 59, also did so. Inside and outside the system itself. For a time, the couple welcomed another boy who arrived in a canoe, traumatized and who could not adapt anywhere, neither in the Canary Islands nor in the Peninsula. Added to his problems in an unknown country was the pressure from his family in Senegal to send money that he did not have. “He cried a lot and he vented to us,” Padrón remembers. The couple took him in and, after a year and a half in their home, the boy recovered, he came to work as a volunteer helping migrants like him, to participate in the Three Kings parade, in the carnival… Now he is working in a banana plantation in Tenerife and returns to his foster home for Christmas. “We are his family,” says Carballo.

Padrón and Carballo, in addition, are part of a group of families from the Government of the Canary Islands that temporarily host homeless children, whether migrant or local. They take them in until they can be reunited with their families or a permanent home is found for them. A dozen Canarian foster children have passed through their house, but since December they have been parents to two Senegalese brothers aged 9 and 12 who arrived in a canoe to Tenerife, also in August. It is not easy, because they know that one day they will have to leave, but Padrón is clear about his role. “I wish all children were in a family and not in a center,” he maintains. “There are those who go to all the processions, to all the masses… We do this.”

The children, who already speak Spanish, are a whirlwind that stirs up the beautiful house with sea views in which the couple, fathers of three grown children, live. It is siesta time on a Monday in February, the moment when the brothers telephone what they used to call home, in Senegal. A frenetic choreography then begins in which you have to snatch the video game console from their hands, chase them to their room, sit them down on the couch again and again and connect on a video call, first with one mother and then with the other. In between, one has dressed up as the superhero Spiderman and another has taken off his clothes while he says to Carballo: “Tito, you talk a lot.”

To protect the privacy of the children, the couple asks that too many details of their personal circumstances not be revealed, because one day they will have to be explained to them. They are almost always complicated. Sometimes dramatic. In the case of migrant children, there have been cases in which, once they were safe and cared for, mothers have dared to come meet them, but have drowned in the attempt. Video calls ended suddenly. The legal means to emigrate are not available to everyone.

It is a coincidence that the reception that the couple now assumes is that of two foreign children, but it seems a wink of fate in the face of the dedication that both have given to the humanitarian emergency that their island has been experiencing for months. Arrivals by cayuco have crossed his life. The two are volunteers from Civil Protection, the organization that in El Hierro has gone out of its way to care for recently arrived migrants. They have lost nights of sleep, sacrificed vacations, put money out of their pockets to cover the basic needs of those who arrive… Their eldest daughter, Indira, is also a volunteer.

Carballo has been very disappointed lately with the reaction of some of the island's residents. They tell him things like that since there are black people needing help, they are feeding black people, and that they are also paid for it. Carballo gets angry: “Here in El Hierro there is no one who goes hungry, they have a roof over their heads, they have help… It's like when they tell us [despectivamente] that we bring immigrants into our house: well, we already do it. And ten other canaries. “We've been doing it for years.”

