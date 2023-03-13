Students from several schools and different age groups participated in the Bridges of Good campaign, which was launched today to provide relief to those affected by the earthquakes in Syria and Turkey, in coordination between the Red Crescent Authority and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

With their participation, the children embodied the idea of ​​volunteering in the United Arab Emirates, which is represented by such initiatives.

Embodying the idea of ​​volunteering in the United Arab Emirates.. Children participating in the Bridges of Good campaign raise messages and drawings of love and solidarity with those affected by the earthquakeBridges of goodness #Emirates today pic.twitter.com/2JZFmro1ty – Emirates Today (@emaratalyoum) March 13, 2023

The students wrote letters and drew drawings, through which they expressed their solidarity with the earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

Student Muhammad Ali Abbas sends a message to the earthquake victims: “Our hearts are with you, O Turkey and Syria.” And a message to the Emirates Red Crescent: “I love the Emirates Red Crescent.”Bridges of goodness #Emirates today pic.twitter.com/HyVm4Wvgra – Emirates Today (@emaratalyoum) March 13, 2023

The students raised their messages high after they wrote them with all their sincere feelings of love and solidarity, in which they said: “Our hearts are with you, Syria and Turkey,” and “We love you, Syria and Turkey.”

The students also thanked the Emirates Red Crescent for this campaign, and expressed that with the phrase “We love the Emirates Red Crescent.”