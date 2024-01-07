Zelensky called on Europe to teach Russia a lesson for conducting a special operation

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky called on Europe to “teach a lesson” to Russia for conducting a special military operation.

To teach them a lesson that aggression cannot lead to good, solidarity is needed Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

Zelensky said that in order to succeed on the battlefield, the European Union needs to form a unified arms industry. According to him, this will make it possible to “secure” the continent from Russia militarily.

There is also talk within the bloc about consolidating the EU's military potential. Czech President Petr Pavel said that Russia remains the main threat to the EU, and European armies are preparing for a high-intensity conflict.

Italian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani said that the European Union must form its own armed forces to maintain peace and prevent conflicts.

Zelensky was accused of trying to intimidate Ukrainians with Russia and shift the blame for his mistakes

Former leader of the Ukrainian party “Opposition Platform – For Life”, head of the “Other Ukraine” movement, Viktor Medvedchuk, accused Zelensky of trying to intimidate Ukrainians with Russia and shift the blame for his mistakes onto others.

According to the politician, the head of state made three fatal mistakes that will lead to his defeat. The first is that the president and his team failed to properly assess the resources at their disposal and what to do when they ran out. This was a consequence of attracting non-professionals to the team, who began to undermine the foundations of statehood.

The second mistake was trying to find someone to blame on whom to blame all your mistakes. According to Medvedchuk, such an ideology makes it possible to turn fellow party members into “warriors of light,” and accuse everyone else of working for “universal evil in the form of Moscow.”

The politician noted that Zelensky is scaring the population with Russia, but at the same time is actively surrendering the country to the West. This is the reason for the third mistake, the overestimation of Western aid.

Zelensky, not being a professional, sincerely believed that Western support would cover all the risks of confrontation with Russia. At the same time, Zelensky thought that he was playing a win-win lottery. If Western aid works, the victory will be his personal victory. If it doesn't work, then it's all the fault of the West, which didn't provide enough help.

According to Medvedchuk, the Ukrainian leader will have to pay for mistakes that led to the undermining of the economy and statehood, and huge human losses in the conflict.

Earlier, retired British Colonel Richard Kemp said that Vladimir Zelensky is too exhausted and weak to win. The Ukrainian leader has no clear strategy to achieve any result in the conflict, in addition, the head of state faces a “test of his leadership” due to disagreements with other Ukrainian politicians due to the need to blame someone for the military failure.

The West said that Russia will respond to the strikes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

British analyst Alexander Mercouris said that the Russian military will respond to attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces and will consistently push the republic’s troops to the west.

Russia will respond to the terrorist attacks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in an incredibly disciplined manner: it will continue its military operation and push the enemy further and further to the west

According to the expert, Kyiv’s actions confirm the need to bring the special operation to a victorious end. He added that Russia will emerge from this conflict militarily strong and will also strengthen international relations, especially with countries in the Global South.

Earlier, retired Lieutenant Colonel of the US Armed Forces Daniel Davis said that the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine amounted to about 500 thousand soldiers. He added that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are most likely unable to carry out a new offensive operation, since they lack almost all categories of weapons and equipment.