“When the lights go out, the funds go down.” This is how Blanca Carazo, from Unicef, describes the reality that always affects NGOs around the world. All the organizations contacted for this report agree that the wave of solidarity with Ukraine has been remarkable – “a ray of hope” in the words of Antonio Salort-Pons, from the World Food Program -, but there is also unanimity in the fear of let fatigue and inflation take their toll on donors. «European society is turning to those affected by the war, and the interest seems to be maintained over time more than usual. But if prices go up in the West, donations go down,” agrees Vicente Raimundo, from Save The Children.

avoid forgetting



“We are concerned about the availability of humanitarian aid. Because the media attention is now focused on Ukraine, and the same happens with that of the donors, and that diverts resources from other crises, “explains Carazo. Most of the most serious situations are suffered in Africa, where there are areas affected by the worst drought in 40 years while others are experiencing dramatic floods. Added to this is the invasion of Ukraine, one of the main suppliers of grain on the continent. “At the level of individuals, we have more than 420,000 members in Spain and we do not believe that they are in danger, but governments and companies also need to get involved,” Carazo highlights.

Fortunately, WFP does its shopping in advance and has food resources to weather the short-term storm. “In the medium and long term we hope to find alternatives to the grain from Russia and Ukraine,” says Salort-Pons. However, they all stress that “the longer the war lasts, the more devastating its consequences will be throughout the world.”