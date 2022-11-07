Last month, opening the second annual United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Moment, UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, emphasized the role of solidarity as a driver of change. “Global solidarity is more important than ever. Together, we have an extraordinary opportunity to change the world we live in,” said the Indian actress and singer.

Although Chopra Jonas was referring to the fight against climate change, that appreciation could be applied to many other world problems. Solidarity is essential to solving many of humanity’s most pressing challenges. But it is of crucial importance when it comes to achieving health security.

After two and a half years of covid-19, the world’s health systems are falling apart. Although the end of the pandemic may be in sight, the virus is still raging. Besides, the monkey pox has been officially declared a Public Health Emergency of International Importance. Additionally, they have documented vaccine-derived poliovirus cases in more than 30 countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom. At a time when infectious diseases can spread across the globe in a matter of hours, global solidarity is more important than ever.

What this means is simple. People who live along the path of an approaching wildfire must work together to extinguish it. The same goes for global health security. In the year 1966, in the midst of the Cold War, the United States (USA) teamwork with the Soviet Union (USSR) to end smallpox and measles. This collaboration, in turn, encouraged the World Health Organization (WHO) to lead the eradication program.

Vaccine nationalism has killed vulnerable people

There are crucial lessons to be learned from this story. For starters, global health solidarity can lead to unexpected alliances. The US and the USSR were rival superpowers; however, they put aside the Cold War in order to eradicate a disease that had affected humanity for more than 3,000 years.

Putting the WHO in charge ensured that the smallpox vaccine was freely available to all countries, without richer countries hoarding doses. The last case of smallpox was identified in Somalia in 1977, ten years after the start of the program, and the organization declared the eradication of the disease three years later. The entire effort cost $300 million, but is estimated to have saved over a billion dollars by year.

Polio is another disease that is close to being eradicated thanks to a coordinated global effort. Rotary International, which has 1.4 million members worldwide, He launched in 1985 a campaign to immunize children around the world against polio. Three years later, at the WHO World Health Assembly, the Global Initiative for the Eradication of Poliomyelitis (GPEI). Many countries joined, contributed funds and mobilized organizations and communities. In the 34 years since its founding, it has reduced the global incidence of this disease in more than 99%, has prevented the paralysis of more than ten million people and has immunized 2.5 billion children.

African countries have been fighting monkeypox for decades, but the disease did not attract international attention until cases began to appear in the West.

We seem to have forgotten these lessons. Unlike the concerted global push to end smallpox and polio, the response to covid-19 has been characterized by nationalistic parochialism. The pandemic is a global calamity that has killed to more than six million people, in addition to afflicting at least 100 million with the so-called long covid. But this time, instead of coordinating their responses, developed countries focused on mitigating its impact within their borders. The mentality that the rich Western countries adopted was one of response to a siege situation, so they hoarded personal protective equipment, vaccines and medicines, leaving the poorest countries on the sidelines, which is why those countries had to settle for crumbs.

Africa, on the other hand, launched the response to covid-19 best coordinated in the world, by pooling resources from regional institutions, such as the African Union; and by fostering local alliances. Addressing a pandemic like COVID-19 requires this level of cooperation on a global scale.

Higher income countries should take the lead in developing detection and response mechanisms

The Mechanism for Global Access to Coronavirus Vaccines (COVAX) needed to be done in a coordinated way to help boost the global vaccination effort and ensure that low-income countries could access them. But he has faced constant funding gaps and has had difficulty acquiring doses. In a recent interviewHarris Gleckman, former Head of the New York Office of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, argued that this instrument allowed corporate interests to use United Nations processes to safeguard their profits, paying little or no attention to social costs.

Simply put, vaccine nationalism killed vulnerable people. Mike Whelan of the Coalition for Innovations in Epidemic Preparedness, a foundation that helped launch COVAX, acknowledged this in a recent round table discussion.

The monkeypox response is another example of how vaccine nationalism harms global health security. African countries have been fighting monkeypox for decades, but the disease did not attract international attention until cases began to appear in the West. The first case from Nigeria was recorded in 1972, and several have been detected each year since 2017. But while people are being vaccinated against this disease in developed countries, African countries are still hoping for your doses.

The opportunity to improve is just around the corner. Ugandan health authorities have declared recently an outbreak of the Ebola virus after a case was confirmed in the Mubende district of the country. Global solidarity is needed to contain this outbreak. Higher-income countries must take the lead in developing detection and response mechanisms. And global institutions like the UN and WHO must counter nationalism by promoting equity.

Together, we can defeat disease outbreaks before they spiral out of control. Achieving this on our own is always much more difficult. As a proverb of the Igbo people, one of the most widespread ethnic groups in Africa, says, “When your house is on fire, do not dedicate yourself to the eradication of rodents.”

Ifeanyi M. Nsofor, is a Senior Fellow of New Voices at the Aspen Institute and of the Global Atlantic for Health Equity at The George Washington University.

