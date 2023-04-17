Solidarity is a basic pillar in the Emirati society
The UAE is a country of humanity and benevolence, and it possesses the solid foundation of a strong society capable of proceeding with determination and determination to achieve all its aspirations, whatever the challenges. The values of solidarity are among the well-established values in the UAE, since its founding by the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul.
Emirati society is characterized by the existence of a wide spread of the principles of social solidarity, which represents the main pillar in building societies and strengthening their national cohesion. The principles of solidarity in Emirati society are derived from the authentic Arab culture and tolerant Islamic principles, which inculcate in the human mind and heart how to deal with others in a spirit of love and tolerance.
The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, God willing, instilled the values of giving and benevolence in his people, and raised the building of this country on the basis of mercy and benevolence to human beings, regardless of their ethnic, religious or sectarian affiliations, and made humanitarian work a fundamental pillar of the values of interdependence and solidarity, and he was – May God rest his soul in peace – he pays great attention to community solidarity, and confirms it in many of his sayings, conversations and assemblies, and urges members of society to strengthen social ties between them, and among his famous sayings “I am like a great father who takes care of his family, takes care of his children, and takes their hand so that they overcome difficulties and suffer hardships.” their path in life successfully.
The wise leadership, represented by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, affirms that “the values of solidarity are rooted in our society, and that they have been strengthened, thanks to the efforts of the people of the Emirates, into effective initiatives, programs and institutions that overflow with goodness and giving to society.”
Through these charitable and humanitarian works, human and social values in society are strengthened, ties between its people are strengthened, and societal and economic development is achieved in the country. Government efforts contribute greatly to supporting and strengthening the values of solidarity and solidarity in society, by launching initiatives, programs and projects aimed at strengthening ties between members of society, and there are many institutions that play a very important role in this context, including the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation. Which is keen to provide various assistance to the needy from inside and outside the country, and other charities, such as the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, and the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works.
The images of community solidarity are particularly evident in the blessed month of Ramadan, in which we live the last third these days, as charitable associations and institutions, in cooperation with the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, are active in organizing many programs, activities and initiatives to support the needy and needy families. The permeability of the values of solidarity and giving in the UAE confirms that the UAE is indeed a country of humanity and giving, and that it possesses a solid foundation for a strong society capable of proceeding with determination and determination to achieve all its aspirations, whatever the challenges.
* On the “Akhbar Al-Sa’a” bulletin issued by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research.
