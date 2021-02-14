From a distance, in the night, we can only make out their yellow vests. Three silhouettes progress on the sidewalk of a long avenue in the 19th arrondissement of Paris. Elisabeth, Awa and Sabrina (1) pull trolleys with their hands, the repetitive sound of which, sliding on the ground, breaks the calm of a Saturday evening under curfew. A young Malian shyly approaches the small team, begins by asking for a coffee, accepts the hot dish offered to him and ends up asking for a second, for one of his acquaintances who, like him, spends the night in the street. While the thermometer reads -4 degrees, the man shivers in his thin black puffer jacket. He exchanges a few words before leaving to join “A metro station still open” to, he explains, try “To protect yourself a little from the cold”.

Hot meals, clothes and hygiene kits

Every Saturday, since November 2020 and the second confinement, volunteers from the association Une chorba pour tous organize marauding in the 18th and 19th arrondissements, distributing hot meals, clothing and hygiene kits. An action set up in addition to food distributions carried out during the week, due to the explosion of insecurity observed by the association in the light of the health crisis. “The demands have increased a lot and people who did not need help before the crisis have fallen into poverty”, justifies Abdenour Dadouche, the president of the association. Illustration in a street adjacent to the long avenue de Flandre: the three marauding solidarity groups cross the road of two construction workers, who are returning home after their day’s work. Although they are not on the streets, they do not disdain a serving of hot couscous and a small bag of basic groceries.

With the fall in temperatures, these marauding are all the more necessary, although it ” there are fewer people in the street ”, explains Élisabeth. “During periods of extreme cold, it is more difficult to identify people who take shelter where they can, often in hidden or less accessible places”, testifies Sarah Douidi, another activist of the association.

At the request of solidarity organizations, the activation of the Deep Cold Plan on Tuesday, February 9, made it possible to open new accommodation places and requisition hotels. “Around 900 places have been opened in Île-de-France, of which about half in Paris”, indicates the director of the Federation of Solidarity Actors (FAS), Florent Gueguen. At the national level, since the start of the Covid crisis in March 2020, “40,000 additional places have been created. The accommodation park now exceeds 200,000 places », he continues. A significant increase, but which is not enough to protect everyone.

“I tried calling Social Samu, but I’m still put on hold. I’ve been sleeping outside for twenty days and, with the cold, it’s more and more difficult ”, says Jily, crossed a little later in the night. Rolled up in a blanket, he took refuge with a small group of men under a skytrain station, near an air vent that blows hot air. “I came to France to work but I have no papers. And because of the Covid, the closures of businesses and restaurants, it has become almost impossible to find moonlighting jobs. I have no more income ”, explains the young Senegalese.

The curfew has accentuated the invisibility of the most disadvantaged. From 6 p.m., “No longer possible to do the round”, indicates a man near Stalingrad Square. Beside him, another remains silent. He has trouble opening the bag of sugar offered to him by the marauders with his coffee. His hands are red and swollen from the cold. In addition to hot meals and food packages, the volunteers of Une chorba pour tous provide socks, clothes and blankets. “Right now, that’s more important than eating! “ launches a young Indian, pointing to a jacket and a blanket.

Along the banks of the Canal Saint-Martin, a few tents line up on the icy ground. ” There is someone ? ” Awa launches, approaching one of them. No answer. In front of the thin canvas door, a pack of water bottles froze. “Last week, we came across a petrified man, who was standing in the street, frozen”, breathes Elisabeth, who hopes that the occupants of the empty tents have surrendered “To a distribution”.

“The openings of places in winter are essential to protect people from bad weather and avoid deaths linked to the cold, but those opened since Tuesday as part of the Extreme Cold plan are very temporary and people come out most of the time without a solution and forced to return to the street “, deplores Florent Gueguen. If he “Greet” nevertheless the additional creative effort since the start of the health crisis, he believes that it should now be “To perpetuate these places beyond the 1er June and the end of the winter break ”.

The limits of the “thermometer policy”

Some homeless, understandably, refuse to move “For only a few days” and in places of shelter, where there is often a promiscuity which, in the midst of an epidemic, can discourage. “What would I do in a gym?” “ wonders a man who has set up his tent on the Quai de Jemmapes. “The last time, my things were stolen from me, and then there are too many drugs for me there”, sighs the one who prefers to stay outside. This is one of the unfortunate effects of the “Thermometer policy”, which conditions the opening of places to a certain degree of drop in temperatures. “But in the street we die all year round”, insists Florent Gueguen. A peak in death is usually recorded ” In early spring “, he notes, however. Temperatures rise again at the end of winter, but those who have endured it tire and see the number of accommodation places decrease again.

Initially, the maraudes organized by Une chorba pour tous were to last only a few months. But, faced with urgent needs,“We are in the process of thinking to succeed in maintaining the device in the spring”, says Elisabeth.