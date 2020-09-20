“ D As soon as my son Vincent brought Adam home for lunch he felt good and we all loved this young boy ”, Cathy remembers fondly. “It was in February, just before my husband died. “ Adam, for his part, found among the Bordas the incarnation of the values ​​of France that he imagined from his native Chad … “Before meeting the volunteers of Secours populaire, in Bègles, I began to think that I would not get out of this country, which nevertheless represented for me so many hopes”, says the young Chadian, who displays a foolproof smile, despite a complicated course. Born in a small town in south-eastern Chad, he is the oldest of four children. In 2014, he lost his father, a secretary in a travel agency, who died suddenly at the age of 52. With his mother, without resources, his brother and his two little sisters, he then moved to an uncle’s in N’Djamena, the capital.

A brilliant student, Adam obtained his general baccalaureate that year. In addition to his studies, he does sewing work to earn some money. “I learned to sew when I was very young, in the market, women showed me how to do it and since I was talented, I continued…”, he testifies. Gifted, Adam seems to be gifted for just about everything. He studies in French, a language he speaks without a hitch. Without having the idea, yet, of coming to settle in our country. Enrolls in university. From 2017, the young man joined the National Union of Chadian Students and led a protest movement to obtain better conditions in the universities. “In 2018, we joined the Y’en a marre collective, a grassroots movement protesting against gas and wood shortages, which made life for Chadians very complicated. Most people don’t have electricity there… ” The repression was not long in coming: he and 12 of his comrades were arrested, beaten up and spent a week in prison. After their release, constantly followed and threatened by the intelligence services, they have only one alternative: to shut up or to leave.

Adam manages to enroll in a French university and obtains a “student” visa for France. “Obviously, we had to give bribes to officials”, sighs the young man, whose departure has siphoned off all savings. So one day in September 2019, he found himself at Charles-de-Gaulle airport, without a euro in his pocket, with only a few numbers of compatriots to call. “After several attempts, I succeeded in reaching a Chadian who came to pick me up … and took me directly to the camp at Porte de la Chapelle, in Paris”, he remembers. After several days of wandering, between solidarity and violence, the student takes refuge, frozen with cold, at the station of Bercy. While chatting with a passerby, he learns that in Bordeaux there are a lot of Chadian students. “Maybe they could help you … If you want, I’ll pay you the bus ride to get there”, proposes the lady. Adam accepts and disembarks, in the early morning, at Bordeaux station. “There, I was able to recharge my phone, my only treasure, and thanks to wi-fi, search for information on accommodation, possible assistance”, explains Adam. When he came across the call for volunteers from Secours populaire, he went there immediately. “Anyway, I was idle, so as much as I help others. And like that, I was going to be able to meet people. “

It took him well. “The activists of the Secours populaire immediately fell in love with this courageous boy, who unloaded boxes without flinching and distributed meals without asking for anything, even though he himself had an empty stomach. So my son Vincent, who works at the SPF, took him under his wing… ”, smiles Cathy. Among the volunteers, Adam finds help in putting together an asylum application and being accommodated in a hostel with other refugees. And that’s where the containment comes in. Cathy lost her husband exactly a month ago. Suffering from multiple sclerosis for years, the former worker in the tobacco factories, who ended her career as secretary at the town hall of Pessac, encounters difficulties in everyday activities. “My son had the brilliant idea of ​​asking Adam if he didn’t want to come and live in the guest room during the health crisis”, explains Cathy, then a little worried. “I’m a grandma, he’s a young man. I was afraid he would be a bit bored with me. “ His fears are quickly swept aside. Adam is delighted and a bond is immediately born between them. “What can we laugh together!” “ they exclaim with one voice.

Cathy and Adam find common passions, especially sewing. “During the confinement, we made fabric masks together for the employees of a neighboring social center”, notes the young man. Their daily life is organized around the kitchen, “An area in which Adam had everything to learn, Cathy teases. And I also made him discover the classics of French popular culture: the Tontons gunslingers, Amélie Poulain, the old films with Belmondo… ” Today, these two have become inseparable. Adam, who has just resumed his studies at the University of Bordeaux, where he found a job at the university library, has become a member of the family. Moreover, it is surrounded by Cathy, his sisters, his son and his granddaughters that he celebrated his birthday for the first time in his life, on June 26th. “A very moving moment, remembers the sixty-year-old. We had all contributed to give him a computer for his return to university… He blew out his 21 candles with tears in his eyes. ”