In this laundry in Levallois-Perret (Hauts-de-Seine), activity is slowing down. For six months, the drop in turnover has been staggering. Half of its clientele consisted of companies that came to have their employees’ costumes cleaned. With teleworking, these demands have disappeared. “In September 2019, my professional clients represented 12,281 euros. In September 2020, I have no professional clients“, explains the manager.

Partial unemployment, state loan, despite the first measures he plans to lay off two employees. From now on, dry cleaners will be able to benefit from the solidarity fund, up to 10,000 euros per month, exemption from charges from February to May, the State will assume 100% partial unemployment. “With this help I hope to recoup the loss that I am suffering each month“, testifies the manager.

The JT

The other subjects of the news