Sunday without GP

Today should have been one festive Sunday and emotions in Imola, with the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix which was scheduled for this weekend at the Autodromo named after Enzo and Dino Ferrari. Instead, as known, the torrential rains that hit Emilia Romagnaunfortunately causing numerous victims and upsetting the daily life of thousands of people in many municipalities in the region, forced the organizers to cancel the event. F1, led by Stefano Domenicali from Imola, did not in fact want to risk creating further discomfort – especially at an organizational level – in the areas already so severely hit by bad weather.

Space for solidarity

But if the GP was unable to take place, the top category of motorsport still tried to become a protagonist by intervening in solidarity with the populations affected by this flood. Several teams and the F1 organization itself have moved to raise funds for those most in need, those who have lost everything in recent days. However, the Circus has also acted in an even more concrete way, trying to bring a tangible and immediate contribution to the cause. As explained on the official website of the Municipality of Imola, in fact, F1 has taken action to donate the food that was destined for hospitality to those who needed it most during the race weekend.

The message from the Municipality of Imola

“The food initially intended for the hospitality of the F1 GP – reads a note published by the Municipality – given the cancellation of the tender was donated to the ‘No Sprechi’ associationwhich today went to the racetrack to load it and take it to its headquarters, to distribute it to the families affected by the flood”. An important gesture that bears witness to how the golden world of Formula 1 has this time fully concentrated on the misfortune that has overwhelmed the area that was originally intended to host the sixth round of this world championship season.

Towards Munich

As for the activity on the track, Formula 1 will be racing again next weekend. In fact, the appointment is with the Monaco GP, which at this point becomes the forerunner of the long European season. The long pilgrimage in the circuits of the Old Continent will be interrupted only by the Canadian trip and will end in early September with the Monza race. The one on the Brianza circuit will therefore be the only Italian stage of the 2023 season.