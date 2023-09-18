Party condemned Mario Esteves’ misogynistic speech; This is the 2nd shutdown in the legend in a week

The mayor of Barra do Piraí, Mario Esteves, was expelled from the Solidariedade party this Sunday (September 17, 2023) after arguing that girls in the city should be castrated to help with population control. The party condemned the misogynistic speech and said it would not tolerate speech that encourages any type of prejudice.

“The State Directorate of the Solidariedade Rio de Janeiro party decided, unanimously, to expel the mayor of Barra do Piraí, Mário Esteves, for his misogynistic speech, showing total disrespect for women. Solidariedade does not tolerate speeches, actions and demonstrations of any type of prejudice”, stated the party, in note published on social media.

Esteves defended the “castration” of girls during the inauguration of a road in Barra do Piraí on Thursday (September 14). During his speech, the mayor also said that the Chamber of Deputies should create a law that would allow a maximum of 2 children per woman.

“There is no shortage of children in Barra do Piraí. We have to start neutering these girls and controlling this population. It’s a lot of son, man. There is a maximum of 2, we have to make a law in the Chamber, of a maximum of 2. Because there is a daycare center to be built”he stated.

Watch:

In a statement, the Municipality of Barra do Piraí stated that Mario Esteves “never intended to promote any type of harmful or prejudiced practice towards women” and that the speech took place in a moment of “relaxation”.

2nd expulsion in the week

The mayor of Barra do Piraí was the 2nd politician to be expelled from Solidariedade in recent days. On Thursday (September 14), the lawyer Hery Kattwinkel Júnior was also removed from the legend for defending defendant Thiago de Assis Mathar in the first trials of the anti-democratic attacks on January 8th at the STF (Supreme Federal Court).

In the party’s view, the lawyer endorsed hate speech and fake news by exceeding the expected functions of the profession.

“Soon after his regrettable participation in today’s trial, several messages alluding to his intended candidacy in next year’s elections have already started circulating on the aforementioned affiliate’s social networks. There is an insurmountable incompatibility between the political line of action of Mr. Hery Waldir Kattwinkel Júnior and the Solidariedade party”says the termination note.

The lawyer drew attention during his defense at the STF when he confused the books The Prince, by Machiavelli, with The Little Prince, by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry.