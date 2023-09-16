Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/16/2023 – 7:57

Solidariedade decided to expel lawyer Hery Waldir Kattwinkel Junior, who was affiliated with the party, after the criminalist’s attacks on ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) in the trial of 8 January defendants. In a note, the party reported that the lawyer used “offensive and disrespectful speech” to the Court and “exceeded the limits of the law”.

Kattwinkel defends Thiago de Assis Mattar, one of those convicted on Thursday for participating in the January 8 coup acts. The lawyer gained evidence on social media because, during the trial, he confused the political theory book The Prince, by Niccolò Machiavelli, with the children’s work The Little Prince, by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry.

“Is this trial being legal? Or is this trial being political, in order to incriminate someone else? In order to achieve a goal that we cannot understand? Because it looks like they are being used. The Little Prince says: ‘The ends justify the means’, and we can bypass them all. Machiavelli, ‘the ends justify the means’”, said the lawyer.

The phrase “The ends justify the means” is not in The Little Prince, a work that has a very different history from the political theorist’s book and was written more than 400 years later. It is also not in The Prince, despite being frequently attributed to Machiavelli on websites. Moraes even mocked the confusion: “These are works that have absolutely nothing to do with each other. But, obviously, those who haven’t read any of them go to Google and sometimes there’s a problem.”

The decision was taken jointly by Solidariedade’s municipal directory in Votuporanga, in the interior of São Paulo, by the party’s state president, Alexandre Pereira, and by Paulinho da Força, national vice-president. The acronym is considering filing a representation against the lawyer at the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB).

Nervousness

Kattwinkel denies that he was disrespectful to the Supreme Court ministers and cites “nervousness” in the trial to justify the confusion. For him, Moraes assumed the role of “accuser”. He also says that the minister was the one who was disrespectful by calling him “pathetic” and “mediocre”.