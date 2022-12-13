They have been two complex years full of emergencies. 2021 still characterized by a large incidence of Covid 19, especially in the poorest continents, and then 2022 which saw the conflict explode in Ukraine. Difficult moments and complex contexts in which the cooperative world, as per tradition, has not wanted to miss out on its support.

Two campaigns have been launched in the past 12 months, the first #coopforafrica at the end of 2021 and the second #coopforukraina at the beginning of 2022, to a total collection of almost 3 million euros, made possible thanks to all the cooperatives in the Coop world and almost 216 thousand donors (respectively over 1 million and 600 thousand euros for the first and almost 1 million and 300 thousand for the second). And a few months after the conclusion of the collections, a report on how the funds entrusted to the three partner realities of the initiative have been used. In Ukraine, with various types of assistance and protection interventions for the civilian population, UNHCR has managed to reach and help over 3 million people. It has delivered 489 humanitarian aid convoys to the most affected areas and ensured essential survival items, including food and winter clothing, for more than 1 million people.

Sant’Egidio, present in Ukraine since 1991 with a network of communities made up of Ukrainian citizens, has distributed food, clothing, soaps and detergents among the internal refugees. Thus, 110 locations in almost all regions of the country, including those affected by conflict, were reached, as well as 150 health facilities in Kiev, Kharkiv, Donetsk and Mykolaiv. Coop’s donation then contributed to the activation of the Doctors Without Borders clinic-train: an emergency convoy that travels and transports patients and fragile people such as the elderly, children, cancer patients to the west of the country, giving them the possibility of do not interrupt the very often vital cycles of treatment. In addition to welcoming and assisting the wounded in the armed conflict.

As far as the vaccination campaign in Africa is concerned, first of all important activities have been carried out to inform the population about the benefits of vaccination, ranging from the training of volunteers to the creation and dissemination of information material distributed to the populations, from radio programs they talk about the disease at mobile clinics located in extremely popular places such as markets and ports. In addition to the vaccination of 300,000 people, investments were made in equipment to maintain the cold chain and incinerators for the disposal of waste materials and in the training of local doctors and nurses.