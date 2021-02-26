It has always been in their DNA: to respond with solidarity to crisis situations affecting society. The gas electricians of the CCAS (the social actions of energy companies – Editor’s note) have decided, since the beginning of February, to open several of their holiday centers to students affected by government anti-covid measures . For a very large number of them, they are synonymous with isolation, precariousness, psychological distress and rupture in the university course.

“We learned at the end of January that the summer camps could not be held,” explains Nicolas Cano, CGT president of the CCAS. The shadow of a new confinement hovered and we heard more and more about the crisis that is going through the student world. Some of our centers were ready to receive people. We therefore decided to open the one in Cap d’Agde (Hérault), initially, then three others from mid-February. “

Warned by an information letter addressed to the beneficiaries of the CCAS, several hundred students, children of energy agents, responded to the call in less than a week. An unexpected opportunity, for many, to break with the situation imposed by curfews and the closure of universities, especially as each student, son or daughter of an electrician and gas agent, can invite a friend or a friend who does not benefit from the social actions of the CCAS.

“We have also made an agreement with the Secours populaire français to welcome other young people,” adds Patrick Coulet, president of CMCAS Languedoc. In the center of Cap d’Agde already more than 250 students have registered. They benefit from free accommodation and healthy and balanced meals. Thanks to the existing infrastructures, while respecting barrier gestures, they can follow their courses, remotely, in a collective manner. They also have the opportunity to take advantage of the sporting and cultural activities offered by the center but also to become an actor of this time spent in the center by proposing initiatives. “A great way to fight against the gloom of this period not very conducive to exchanges and interactions normally inherent in student life.

So far, no contact has been established with the Ministry of Higher Education. “We are not used to waiting for the State to be a volunteer in a crisis situation,” says Vanessa Flechet, press officer within the CCAS. Our centers have always been open in winter to poorly housed people. We also did it to welcome refugees during the dismantling of the Calais jungle or at the start of the health crisis for caregivers and people with Covid without a place to isolate themselves. “

Since February 12, in addition to that of Cap d’Agde, the center of Anglet, in the department of Pyrénées-Atlantiques, that of Sables d’Olonne, in Vendée and Kaysersberg, in Haut-Rhin, are now open to accommodate students. “For the moment, we must carry out this action until mid-March but we hope to extend it as long as possible”, specifies Patrick Coulet. And Nicolas Cano to add: “We are not ruling out opening the doors of other centers in the coming weeks. “

Emilien Urbach