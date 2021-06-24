A few days ago, a falling tree destroyed part of the building of the Hogar San José, in Ciudadela. The place is of vital importance, since it has 50 elderly residents and also provides 24-hour assistance. Despite the severe damage to the facilities, there were no victims or injured. And now from the association Messengers of Peace launched a campaign to raise the $ 900,000 they need for the repair.

“Today it is very difficult for us to respond to such a great building need quickly since everyone our resources are intended for the care of the elderly, especially in this context of a pandemic. We know that this is also urgent and that is why we are asking for the support of the community ”, commented Hugo Cattoni, Director of the San José Home for the Elderly.

For this reason, from social networks they invite you to join the Campaign “Help for Saint Joseph”, with the objective of raising those $ 900,000 that will allow them to begin with the reconstruction in the coming weeks. For them it is of vital importance, since the damage caused by the tree affects the development of daily tasks.

They assure that “the repair must be carried out immediately, to guarantee that the Home becomes a refuge again. safe and warm for older people who need it, as it has historically been for the community. “

Until now, several personalities have joined to promote the campaign. This is the case of Gabriela Sobrado, journalist and host, and ambassador for Mensajeros de la Paz. The actress Mercedes Funes, Agustín Day, from the band Los del Portezuelo, and Paula Pellegrini, designer, among others.

How to collaborate? Those who can add $ 200 can do so through the account of Payment Market. For higher amounts you have to donate them on the website of the Messengers of Peace Foundation. Transfers can also be made to the HSBC Bank’s Messengers of Peace Civil Association account. Current Account N ° 6913229110 CUIT: 30-70792002-1 CBU: 1500691400069132291100

For more information, see the page www.mensajerosdelapaz.org.ar/ayudaparasanjose.