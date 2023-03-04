For three months now, the only thing Carlos Flores wants to hear at the end of the day every time he returns home is a small voice asking him how many people he helped. His nine-year-old daughter encourages him to continue with an altruistic mission: to help the wounded in the marches against the government, whether they are protesters, civilians, or police. “Life has no distinctions,” says this tough-looking single dad, next to his pick-up truck, parked on one of the corners of Plaza San Martín, in the Historic Center of Lima. Where the toxic air stings and brings tears several times a week.

Carlos Flores is the founding leader of the 141120 brigade. He is not an emergency expert, but rather a rescuer. A cross country driver who took paramedic courses and learned first aid. The name of this brigade, which has 20 people, is due to a sadly famous date: the night that Inti Sotelo and Brian Pintado, two twenty-somethings who marched against the ephemeral government of Manuel Merino, were murdered in November 2020. That was a baptism of blood and fire. Since then they have attended other demonstrations and have joined efforts during the pandemic, transferring critical patients to hospitals. In December, when people took to the streets to express their discontent with the political class, they were reactivated.

Members of the Hampi Camayoc rescue brigade move during a demonstration in the streets of Lima. Cesar Campos

“As long as we are in a group, glued to the wall, we are a great chain, where no link should slip out. Let’s always stay calm,” Flores tells a new volunteer. It is four in the afternoon on a Thursday in February and the brigade has gathered around the van, which serves as the operations center. Here they collect their implements -helmet, vest, goggles and gas mask- and change in the middle of the avenue. They are usually divided into groups of four people: two paramedics, a nurse and a rescuer. They have serum, hydrogen peroxide, gauze, anesthetics and rigid boards to move the wounded. His job is to stabilize the patient and take him as soon as possible to the nearest hospital. “We are the only mobile unit that goes inside. And it is that that minute of removing a person can be the difference between life and death, ”says Flores.

On Saturday, February 4, a brigade member was detained for 48 hours. A video went viral where a group of agents push her into the Cotabambas police station, in downtown Lima. Her name is Rosamery Benítez Contreras, she is a sociologist from Huanca and has been accused of the alleged crime against public peace in the form of disturbances against the State. She says that her only sin was worrying about the state of a protester detained by the police. That on the outskirts of the police station someone sprayed a cash of hers and that they blamed her, that she wore a light blue apron and that in her backpack she carried alcohol and vinegar.

Three brigade members with masks to protect themselves from pepper spray and a stretcher, glued to the wall of a street in Lima during a protest. Cesar Campos

“It’s not fair what happened to me. Nobody is going to give me that bad time back. I’m under investigation for 30 days. When I was in the dungeon I thought about leaving everything there and not going out anymore. But I’ve thought it through and I’m not going to hide like the parrots. I am going to continue helping”, says Benítez resolutely.

The Bachelor of Medicine, Rodrigo Rojas, also complains about the hostility of the forces of order. “The Police have always behaved very abusively, treating us with insults. I have been kicked in the back for removing a girl who was convulsing. There has been no opening to dialogue. The repression exists. And it’s a shame because our flag is our neighbor. We do not belong to any political party and nobody finances us, ”he points out.

At this juncture, where hands are missing, the Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU) of the Ministry of Health and the Peruvian Red Cross have remained on the sidelines. The argument they use is that security is not guaranteed. The executive director of SAMU, María Inés Quiroz, did not want to participate in this report.

Luis Atilio Ruiz, president of the Peruvian Red Cross -disaffiliated since last August from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies for abuses of power-, limited himself to saying that “the conditions do not exist.” “Everything has been so violent that it has not even been allowed to create a humanitarian corridor. Furthermore, some brigade members have taken sides in this conflict, and that does not allow them to have a clear vision of their mission”, he added.

Some groups, in addition to those in Lima, have trained brigade members from Juliaca, the town in the southern sierra where around twenty protesters were killed. The task, they assure, will continue after the mobilizations.

The Hampi Camayoc brigade. Cesar Campos

