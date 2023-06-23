New complex mission for the Transplant Logistics Civil Protection Operations Unit and IBMDR, the Italian institutional body that seeks compatibility between donors and recipients on a global scale in the case of bone marrow transplants. A race against time, trying to navigate the obstacles of an endless war, with logistical difficulties and imaginable risks.

Urgent transport

The merit of transporting the marrow that saved the life of a sick young Russian hospitalized in Moscow is Tuscan: while the armies flex their muscles and fear the risk of total war, an Italian donor has decided to answer yes to the call and donate part of himself to save a sick Muscovite. There are evidently important limitations to personal mobility. On this occasion, the life at risk was that of a patient with a serious form of leukemia.

Race against time

After all the research done, it emerged that the only possible cure, a donor, was in Northern Italy: taking delivery of the bone marrow with the assumption of taking it to Russia would not have been difficult, another matter to deliver it into the hands of Russian doctors who had to proceed with the transplant. Due to the war in which Russia is involved, it is not possible under any circumstances to have an entry visa to travel to the country, not even to save a life, nor is it possible for Russian citizens to come to Italy.

the exchange

After a discussion with the Transplant Logistics Civil Protection Operations Unit, which organizes and implements transport on behalf of IBMDR, the solution has arrived. The decisive idea was to organize a relay race, an “exchange” between a Russian emissary and the Italian specialist, meeting in a place where both were allowed to go and in order to make this only possibility of survival feasible. Turkey was identified and thus a complex organizational machine was set in motion to bring about the meeting of the two couriers in Istanbul.

Neutral zone

With great apprehension the day of the meeting arrived, where on the Italian side they also had to deal with the air transport strike, therefore changes to the operational plan managed in real time from the NOPC operations room, changing the departure airport from the original Malpensa one more congenial for a donation in Northern Italy, to the Fiumicino one and organizing a long transfer from the collection city. Then finally the departure for the international airport of the Turkish city.

The couriers

The Russian courier, a young Muscovite doctor, met around 13 with the Italian colleague, after some vicissitudes due to the size and logistics of the Turkish airport, however thanks to the interaction capacity of this large task force put in place, the young doctor took charge of the precious gift with which she was then able to take off for Moscow where, as soon as she arrived, together with her colleagues they would have immediately provided for the transplant.

On the edge of the minutes

It was Massimo Pieraccini, president and founder of the Operations Unit and Officer of Merit of the Italian Republic, who took care of this delicate mission. He is the one who tells how the pilot’s welcome announcement at the Turkish airport with a “welcome to Istanbul world meeting point” was a clear good omen: «In fact when I immediately thought that it seemed to have been specially coined for me and Feruza, this is the name of the young doctor, that we came from two different countries to meet and spend a few minutes together and then each return to where we came from, she with that gift that represented survival for his patient, I with the emotion of having made a contribution to that survival».

Despite it all

A few minutes for the exchange, on a secluded sofa, then the Russian doctor took delivery of the bone marrow to transport it to the patient’s hospital. “With a war still going on and great logistical difficulties in organizing exchanges to and from Russia, human solidarity still wins through the gift of life,” explains Nicoletta Sacchi, director of IBMDR. Thanks to the idea of ​​carrying out an “exchange” of this precious gift of life in Istanbul and to the NOPC couriers who, as always, made themselves available, despite strikes and wars, we have once again demonstrated that solidarity knows no limits, no boundaries”. «A beautiful gesture of love that comes a few months after the donation of a Russian for an Italian patient – adds Pieraccini -. Despite everything there is still a good part of humanity, I’m happy to work to discover and share it. The first challenge could be to increase the number of donors available to IBMDR, together with ADMO always busy recruiting new donors».