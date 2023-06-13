The Osman family of eight have barely stepped off the train, but Bakry Ahmed is already peppering them with questions. The burly man in the gray and white checked shirt wants to know if the family comes from Sudan. “Yes, I suspected it. Do you already have where to stay, transportation?” Abu Osman, an elderly man with glasses and a red T-shirt, is the contact person as the head of the family. He listens suspiciously to Ahmed’s string of questions. No, they don’t need help, he says, slightly irritated. But Ahmed can no longer hear him as he heads out of Cairo Central Station, one of the Osmans’ suitcases in tow.

like more than 350,000 Sudanese, this family has fled the fighting in their country since mid-April. Nearly half of those who have packed their bags have ended up in Egypt. The Osman family has traveled for days from the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, to the border with Egypt. The night before they had taken the slow train to Cairo from the southern city of Aswan.

An estimated nine million migrants and refugees live in Egypt, of whom at least four million come from Sudan

The vigorous Ahmed guides the exhausted family members to the taxis parked on Ramsisplein. Only when everyone has packed into two very old vehicles and is about to leave for their temporary residence, does the mistrust of Ahmed seem to come to an end. “Aren’t you coming?” asks Abu Osman’s wife. “You don’t even need money? Praise be to Allah,” she says, laughing, relieved. From the lowered window she continues to thank Ahmed, until the cars join the chaotic traffic of the Egyptian capital.

Clashes between the army and the paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces (FAR) for control of power in Sudan have caused at least 860 deaths and more than 5,500 injuries, according to the UN, especially in the capital, Khartoum, and in Darfur. , in the west, where the FAR has a greater presence. The fighting continues due to the lack of agreement between the parties and the situation is “heartbreaking” and “desperate”, in the words of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Volker Türk.

“We must help each other”

“It’s just takaful, solidarity”, explains a satisfied Ahmed a little later while sipping a glass of very sweet tea in Adly, a neighborhood in central Cairo where many Sudanese live. “We are brothers and sisters, we have to help each other.” Nearby there is a Sudanese hairdresser and several groups of compatriots sit on the terraces of the cafeterias smoking while watching a football game.

Ahmed, who is a music teacher, had not worked for Takamol, an organization that cares for the very large Sudanese community in Egypt, for years. “But as soon as the conflict broke out, my phone immediately started ringing,” recalls Ahmed. As a community leader, he believes it is his duty to act. “Above all, they are looking for work and shelter and we try to help them with that,” he explains.

Most of the Sudanese who have fled to Egypt belong to the country’s wealthy classes. Only they can afford to pay for the very expensive bus tickets (500 euros each) from the capital, Khartoum, to the border village of Halfa. Nageeb Khalifa, a pensioner, and his adult son Ashraf, who arrived in Cairo a week ago, belong to that Sudanese elite. Nageeb spent most of his life working for the UN in conflict zones around the world. In 2012, with the money he earned during his career, he bought a second home in Al Rehab, a gigantic newly built neighborhood east of Cairo.

From the eighth floor, Khalifa, a frail man in a baggy tracksuit, gazes out at the hundreds of identical apartment buildings that have sprung up in the desert, in the area called “New Cairo.” He has not lived in the house before and it is missing some furniture. “We don’t have a TV yet,” he says with a shrug, “so we spend all day checking our phones for news from Sudan.” Father and son have been the first to arrive at the spacious apartment; five other family members are still on the way.

In Khartoum, the two lived near the studios of the Sudanese state broadcaster, a strategic location for which heavy fighting was being waged. “Missiles were flying over our heads,” Khalifa recalls, lighting a cigarette. He and his son did not leave the house until the shelling suddenly stopped, after a week and a half. “It was a strange moment,” Khalifa continues, “because I had the feeling that we were missing something. We had already grown accustomed to the sounds of war. Curiously, the fear did not arrive until that moment”. He took advantage of the lull in the fighting to flee to the Egyptian border with his son and his brother-in-law.

Although Khalifa owns an apartment in Cairo and his son got a visa in the blink of an eye thanks to his good connections, they were frowned upon by Egyptian border guards. They deliberately spoke of ya zol”, says the father. “It means something like ‘that man.’ They said it in a derogatory way; her body language and his facial expressions were mocking. They would never speak like that to their own people.” Still, they didn’t care. “We had to cross that border.”

growing racism

Racism against Sudanese has been a problem in Egypt for decades. In March last year, hundreds of Sudanese protesters took to the streets of Cairo to protest the harassment and xenophobic treatment they receive from Egyptians. The protesters were violently detained and beaten by the police, after which they were forced to do forced labor without conviction. According to sources from the human rights organization Human Rights Watch, the police reportedly told the Sudanese: “You are lazy and you have to work; you are causing a lot of trouble and noise here in Egypt.”

Sudanese fear racism will increase if more Sudanese continue to flee to neighboring countries. In addition to the 350,000 Sudanese who have already fled their country, 1.4 million people have been forced to flee their homes since fighting began in mid-April, according to the UN. Since aid is slow and has not started arriving in Sudan until now, many do not have decent shelter, which could mean that the Sudanese exodus to Egypt will drag on for some time. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, expects more than 800,000 citizens to flee beyond their borders.

“If the fighting continues and people cannot return to their homes, there will be big problems,” says retiree Nageeb Khalifa, puffing on his cigarette. When he worked as director of operations for the UN, he saw how large groups of refugees put pressure on the economy and social cohesion. “Even the richest Sudanese will run out of money at some point,” he says. “So, at some point, they’re going to have to look for real work.” Egypt is already facing significant unemployment problems and this situation will put even more social pressure on the Sudanese.

Community leader Bakry Ahmed is also concerned. “Sudanese are often told that we are making already high prices even higher, because we come here with our money,” he says. Ahmed explains that at first he wanted to help his compatriots out of charity, but now fear is also an important reason to continue doing so. Because if a large group of poorer refugees reaches Egypt, the entire Sudanese community could suffer the consequences, this man predicts.

“If there are refugees who need continued help, there could be a lot of problems in Egypt, where there are already a lot of difficulties. I fear what the future holds for us if large groups of Sudanese continue to arrive,” she concludes.

