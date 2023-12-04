Genoa – From children for children. A simple and at the same time extraordinary gesture to give a smile to less fortunate families who are going through a time of economic difficulty. To ensure that Christmas is for all children. Returns to Genoa, for the fourth consecutive year, “Toys without borders”collection promoted by GenoaSolidaritya volunteer network created to spread the values ​​of hospitality, tolerance and integration which brings together around fifty bodies and associations present in the Genoa area.

After last year’s success, with the involvement of 500 volunteers and the strong response of the Genoese who donated thousands of unused games to as many children, the solidarity machine was set in motion again in view of Christmas with the collaboration of various associations (Anpi, Società Operaie di Mutuo Soccorso, Arci, and Circoli Workers), Rsu and a dozen schools starting the first collections in Bolzaneto and Pegli. “Seeing the smiles on children’s faces is the best reward. Last Christmas it was possible to donate more than 2 thousand toyspart of which also goes to schools and kindergartens in Genoa and to the Next non-profit association which operates in Madagascar”, declares Nicoletta del Vecchio of the Genova Solidale board.

Different dates and collection points for games and books, which must be intact and in good condition:

Monday 4th and Monday 11th December at Anpi di Sturla in via Isonzo 46 from 3pm to 6pm

From 4 to 8 December at SOMS La Castagna in via Schiaffino 14r from 3pm to 6pm

From Monday 4th to Friday 8th and from Monday 11th to Friday 15th December at APS Zenzero in via Giovanni Torti 35 from 5pm to 7pm

Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th December at Anpi Gino Tasso in Passeggiata A. Garibaldi 22 from 9am to 1pm and from 3pm to 7pm

Saturday 9 December from 9am to 1pm at Arci Primo Maggio in Salita San Nicolò 9r

Saturday 9 December from 10 to 12 at Fratellanza Artigiana Vico Chiuso dei Cinque Santi

Sunday 10 December from 10 to 12 in piazza Sertoli and at APS 7 Novembre, in viale dei Cipressi 2

Sunday 10 December from 10am to 4pm at Emporio Solidale in via Canneto Il Lungo 57

Sunday 10 December Palazzo Fieschi, via Sestri 34, from 9am to 6pm

Monday 11 December from 10.30am to 2pm in the Port Call Room – Culmv

From 11th to 17th December from 10am to 6pm at Soms Universale in via Carzino (Sampierdarena)

Friday 15th, Monday 18th and Tuesday 19th December from 9am to 3pm at SOMS San Martino – Maragliano Pavilion

For all information relating to the collection of games, which will then be sanitized and donated free of charge in various points of the city, you can write by email to [email protected].