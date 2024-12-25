Christmas always brings beautiful moments and Sofia has starred in one of them. This nine-year-old girl from Aldaia (Valencia) He has distributed gunpowders to some of the soldiers mobilized to his town since the DANA on October 29, a gesture he made after seeing how the troops worked from the window of his house.

In a video shared on the social networks of the mayor of Aldaia, Guillermo Luján, you can see how the little girlto deliver the sweets Christmas to one of the officers, who agrees to share the detail with his colleagues.

The first mayor found Sofía this Monday in the La Brillantina neighborhood while she was carrying a bag of powders and looking for the soldiers who were cleaning her area, accompanied by her mother and brother. Very grateful, one of them told him that I would share this gesture with his companions.

“Like Sofia, on a day like today and in the name of Aldaia, I want to thank the security forces deployed in our town. Many of them will be away from their families for months,” says the mayor in a message on his networks. In addition, he highlights that “super emotional stories occur every day” on the streets of the municipality.