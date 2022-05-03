Party says that tax reduction on products subject to benefits in the Manaus Free Trade Zone is unconstitutional

Solidarity asked the STF (Federal Supreme Court) this Monday (May 2, 2022) to suspend the excerpts of decrees by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) that reduced the IPI tax on products that receive tax benefits in the Free Zone across the country. from Manaus.

In an ADI (Direct Action of Unconstitutionality), the party says that the decrees attack the industrial pole “with unprecedented virulence” and jeopardize the objective described in the Constitution of “eradicate poverty and marginalization and reduce social and regional inequalities”. Here’s the intact (2.3 MB).

In spite of Solidarity signing it, the action is an initiative of the Amazon bench in Congress. The request is for the STF to adopt an injunction immediately suspending parts of the decrees and, when it judges their merit, declare them unconstitutional.

The publication of Bolsonaro’s decrees with cuts in the IPI triggered a wave of demonstrations in protest by congressmen from Amazonas, who classify the measure as “the most serious attack” already suffered by the Manaus Free Trade Zone.

For prevention, the ADI rapporteur in the Supreme Court was with Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who is already conducting the process of an ADPF (Argument of Noncompliance with Fundamental Precept) of the Commercial Association of Amazonas on the same topic.

exceptions

The federal government said at the end of April that 76% of the products manufactured in the Manaus Free Trade Zone had their competitiveness preserved and were excluded from the latest IPI reduction decree.

Solidarity argues, however, that the exceptional treatment did not preserve the products of the industrial hub from the impact of the total reduction of 35% in the rates, but from the extension by another 10% over the 25% initially cut.

“The reduction of the tax burden contained in the decrees is not contested here. […] The questioning is the absence of compensatory measures to production in the Manaus Free Trade Zone, under the terms of the constitutional mandate”, write the party’s lawyers.

In the government’s projections, the tax cut will reduce the tax burden by R$ 23.4 billion in 2022; BRL 27.4 billion in 2023; and R$29.3 billion in 2024.

The idea is to help reduce or contain the prices of industrialized products, such as stoves, refrigerators and cars.

The Ministry of Economy estimates the expansion of investments in the order of R$ 534 billion over the next 15 years, and that 300 thousand companies will benefit directly from the measure.

The Free Trade Zone is a region where industries have tax incentives to set up. With a reduction in the tax burden across the country, it becomes less attractive. Moving production from Manaus to the main consumer markets is expensive.