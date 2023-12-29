On the stage set up at Vigna Chinet, on the Turin hill, President Francesco di Ciommo presented the renovation projects for all the group's showrooms and the inauguration of two new sales points

Solidarity and human capital. It is under the banner of these values ​​that the end-of-year meeting of Authos SpA Benefit Society took place. On the stage set up at Vigna Chinet, on the Turin hill, President Francesco di Ciommo presented the renovation projects for all the group's showrooms and the inauguration of two new sales points, with ambitious growth programs also in the Milan area. The results of 2023 were positive, considered the best year ever: 'The company has gone from assets of 1.6 million to 20 million euros, numbers that demonstrate how everyone's work always leads to a result', the comment of the CEO who also announced important new investments to support the projects of the AIR Down association with which the company shares the promotion of the values ​​of inclusion and autonomy of all people.