“While the time comes to be able to go out on the streets again, a part of the work of the Brotherhood has focused on serve people in need, to those who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus crisis, because a truck full of food is more important than a rehearsal of penitents». With these words he vindicated this Thursday, during the Holy Week in Cartagena, the elder brother Marrajo, Francisco Pagán, the charitable work of this Christian entity during the last year before the pandemic.

In the traditional Cabildo de las Yemas, an event held at the Nuevo Teatro Circo with limited capacity (about 90 people) and other sanitary measures to avoid contagion, Pagán had a special memory for people who died from Covid-19. The attendees observed a minute of silence for them and for the ten brothers of the Mesa Board who died since April 18, 2019.

Regarding the day after that last date, Good Friday two years ago, the older brother could not help but begin his speech with this lament: Dawn of the 2019 Good Friday Gathering, would it be the last throne that would be seen on the street for a long time? Since that April 19, 2019, the coronavirus pandemic has taken away everything expected».

To lift spirits, the highest representative of the brotherhood of Nuestro Padre Jesús Nazareno He praised the ability of the purple to “adapt”, although he pointed out that “the brotherhoods are what they are and do not have to change.”. Among the positive aspects, he mentioned that “there is more attention to worship and spirituality.” And he mentioned that the deceased “are already next to the Nazarene and Our Virgin of Solitude”, because “in God’s plan” death is not the end.

The older brother reported that due to the pandemic, there are no appointments and those of 2020 continue: Manoli Borrego, Major Nazarene; Pedro María Ferrández (general curator, official Marrajo chronicler and president of the Marraja Foundation), town crier; and Manuel Ponce López (also Marrajo General Commissioner), Processionist of the Year.

José López García, of honor



The act also served for the appointment as a mako of honor of José López García, president of the group of the Holy Sepulcher and Expolio de Jesús. And, in reviewing the most important milestones since the previous council, Pagán showed his regret because “the suspensions were inevitable and forced because of the rain that hit Cartagena” in 2019. And closed with a touch of humor, he commented: ” It seems that this year we will not have any problems. We will focus on offering Cartagena the best processions in its history, but next year».