Zelensky’s remarks in his daily speech:

• “I thank all our soldiers who protect Bakhmut and all the fighters in Solidar who are withstanding the invaders’ new and more severe attacks.”

• “Thanks to the steadfastness of our soldiers there in Solidar, we gained extra time for Ukraine.”

• “Everything was completely destroyed. All of Solidar’s land is covered with the bodies of the invaders and maimings left by the explosions.”

Solidar is located in the Donetsk region, about 15 kilometers from the city of Bakhmut, which had a pre-war population of 70,000 and is now a center of fighting.

Earlier on Monday, Ukrainian forces announced that they had repulsed an attempt to seize Solidar, but fighting has resumed.

“After the enemy’s failed attempt to capture Solidar, the Russians regrouped, restored manpower, moved additional offensive units, changed tactics and started assaults,” Deputy Defense Minister Ghana Maliar said on Telegram.

She added, “Currently, the enemy has deployed a large number of offensive units made up of the best reserves of the Wagner Group. They are literally trampling on the corpses of their soldiers.”

On Monday, Russian-backed separatist forces in the Donetsk region said they had taken control of the town of Pakhmutsky, a few kilometers from Solidar.

Separately, the founder of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said on social media that units of Wagner “exclusively” stormed Solidar.