At the end of 2022, 30 percent less were registered Solid waste from Mexico City sent to landfillssaid the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, without specifying the exact figure.

He added that the second recycling plant it will be ready three months before what was announced.

“We are talking about, at least we are sending 30 percent less to landfills of what was being sent,” he stressed.

Among the reasons for the reduction, he assured, are less collection from other entities and the use of hundreds of tons.

According to figures from the local government, around 10,000 tons of solid waste a day have been produced in the capital and around 8,600 tons a day were transferred to landfillswhich has represented costs of 2 thousand 500 million pesos.

The Administration’s goal for 2024 is to reduce the 8,600 tons to 2,000 tons per day.