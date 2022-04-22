The car manufacturer Mullen, based in the United States, is working on solid-state batteries capable of being used in the world of electric transportation. The company is in fact testing examples of solid-state polymer battery cells, with the aim of obtaining a technical package capable of providing around 1000 kilometers of autonomy. The vehicle that will be used as the basis will be the Five EV SUV, which the brand unveiled in 2021.

To carry out this test Mullen agreed with the Battery Innovation Center (BIC) present in the state of Indiana. The joint work will be focused on the development, testing and commercialization of safe, reliable and lightweight energy storage systems, both for private individuals and for the US defense systems. The tests to be carried out will be of different types, starting from the test on constant current discharge, on peak power, on constant power discharge / charge cycles. The latter, in particular, defines the behavior between voltage and power of a battery as a function of the depth of discharge.

In previous tests, solid-state batteries have shown high potential. Solid state battery cell was rated at 300 Ah (ampere-hours), producing 343 Ah at 4.3 volts. This technology, when scaled down to vehicle package level with a value of 150 kWh, is expected to deliver around 1000 kilometers on a full charge. In general, solid-state batteries could offer higher energy density, faster charge times, and smaller size than traditional lithium-ion cells.

On November 5, 2021, Mullen began ‘playing’ on the stock market on the Nasdaq, with the new stock symbol “MULN”. The manufacturer unveiled two versions of the Five model and announced the purchase of a vehicle manufacturing plant in Tunica, Mississippi. At the end of the second quarter of 2022, Mullen continued to raise investments to continue in the development of automotive technologies, complete with interesting partnership agreements with several hi-tech companies including Comau.