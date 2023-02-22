The electric car monopoly is Chinese from many points of view and it comes from Asia the first car with solid state batteries, the accumulators that represent the future of EVs. These types of accumulators are carried around many advantages over lithium, including the higher energy density and above all the shorter recharge times. And the first vehicle with solid-state batteries is the Baoya FB77a Chinese electric sedan whose production is expected to begin later this year.

Electric car with solid state battery

Baoya FB77 it is the first electric car to go on the market by the end of 2023 with a solid-state battery. It will initially be available in China and probably later it will land in Europe.

Baoya FB77, electric sedan with solid state batteries

The solid-state battery, which compared to lithium guarantees greater energy density, recharging speed and less flammability, was developed and manufactured by Shandong Baoya New Energy Automobile. The range should largely exceed i 600km.

Baoya FB77 solid state batteries

The Chinese electric car with solid-state batteries out comes with a nice appearance and streamlined body. The model would have been designed even by Pininfarina.

It was born on the proprietary Dolphin platform, which supports the assisted driving of Level 2 and can also be used for SUVs and minivans, thanks to the variable wheelbase from 2.7 to 2.95 meters and the length between 4,550 and 4,900 mm.

Solid state batteries price

Electric cars with solid batteries should spread from 2025. The estimated price of accumulators per kWh should be between 80 and 90 dollars while lithium-ion batteries cost around 60 dollars per kWh.

Solid-state batteries allow for a longer runtime

So doing the math, electric cars with solid-state batteries should cost more of the current but in the long run i greater benefits should eliminate the initial higher cost.

Who is Baoya?

Shandong Baoya is a Chinese automotive group, founded in 2009 with its subsidiaries including FAW Jilin Automobile Co., Ltd., Xiangyang Yazhi New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd., Electric Vehicle Research Institute and sales subsidiaries. The main business includes the design and development, production, sales and import & export of traditional and electric auto vehicles and components.

Baoya specializes in electric car design

It was there China’s first automaker to obtain European certification for short-haul pure electric passenger vehicles. It almost sold 200,000 electric vehicles of various types, covering Europe, America and Southeast Asia, and its products have been exported to more than 50 countries and regions. It is one of the companies that exports the largest number of electric vehicles to China.

You may also be interested in this content

👉 Solid state batteries, features, advantages

👉 ELECTRIC CAR TEST VIDEO

👉 Electric car RECHARGE time in AC



👉 How much does it cost to recharge the electric car

👉 All about charging electric cars

👉 Electric car charging rates

👉 Electrical retrofit

👉 Electric cars with more autonomy

👉 Electric car charging rates

👉 CALCULATION OF ELECTRIC CAR RECHARGE TIME

👉 Electric car columns on the highway

👉 latest lithium ion battery news

The tests of new electric cars!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK