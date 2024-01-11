Toyota is ready to realize the investments made over the last few years in the development of solid state batteries. In fact, the Japanese giant promises that within a couple of years will put the first vehicles equipped with this type of battery on the road: this was announced by Vikram Gulati, Indian head of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, clearly with reference to the global market and not just that of the Asian country.

Widespread benefits

Greater autonomy and faster charging times: these are the main advantages that these new batteries will bring, according to Gulati himself. “We will launch our electric vehicles with solid-state batteries in a couple of years – his words reported by Reuters – It will be a vehicle that will recharge in 10 minutes, will have an autonomy of 1,200 kilometers and a very good life expectancy“. Recall that only last year Toyota and Idemitsu Kosan made it known that they wanted to collaborate to develop and mass-produce completely solid-state batteries, with the intention of marketing them between 2027 and 2028 before large-scale mass production.

The Indian strategy

As for India, solid-state batteries are not a priority: Gulati reported that the Japanese company has various sustainable technological options which would differ based on country, market and customer preferences. And with the data in hand, we can see how electric vehicles today represent a residual share of the Indian fleet: last year the battery-powered models represented approximately 2% of car sales in India, but the government aims for 30% by 2030.