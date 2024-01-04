Work continues on the development of new allo battery cells solid state by the Volkswagen Group. And the results achieved to date give rise to hope: the tests recently conducted in Salzgitter on these cells by QuantumScape and PowerCo, the battery division of the VW Group, have given encouraging resultsguaranteeing higher autonomy as well as significantly lower degradation compared to both existing lithium ion batteries and solid state cells developed by rival manufacturers.

The test results

But what were these results? The tests lasted several months and showed that the cells underwent a minimum loss of storage capacity of 5% after more than 1,000 charging cycles, the equivalent of approximately 500,000 km on the road for an electric car with a range of between 500 and 600 km. According to the group itself, the current standard objectives of the automotive sector require 700 charging cycles and a maximum loss of storage capacity of 20%.

Towards series production

According to Autocar, PowerCo itself also said that the new cells were able to meet the requirements of other test criteria, including fast charging capability and safety. “We are faced with very encouraging results – said Frank Blome, CEO of PowerCo – The end result of this development could be a battery cell that guarantees a long autonomy, which can be charged very quickly and which practically does not tend to age. We are convinced of the solid-state cell and are continuing to work full throttle with our partner QuantumScape towards series production.”