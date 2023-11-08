Nissan’s future is electric. As Nissan’s president of global planning explained to ABC, Ivan Espinosa“we are not going to invest in new combustion engine technologies, since our bet is the electric car». During the Tokyo Motor Show, the manager outlined the future of the brand in Europe, where the European automobile market is becoming electrified at a dizzying pace.

Thus, in the period between 2018 and 2022, sales of electric and electrified vehicles increased from 5% of the total market to 44%, and sales of fully electric vehicles increased from 1% to 12% of the total market. Today, electric vehicles represent 16% of Nissan’s total sales in Europe.

Globally, under the Nissan Ambition 2030 project, Nissan is introducing 27 electrified vehicles, including 19 electric vehicles, by 2030. In this period, Nissan is also introducing cobalt-free technology to reduce the price of electric vehicle batteries by 65% by 2028.

Nissan also aims to launch electric vehicles with its own solid-state batteries (ASSB) in 2028. By reducing charging time by a third, electric cars with solid-state batteries will be more efficient and accessible. Its production will take place at the Yokohama plant starting in 2024, with materials, design and manufacturing processes that could represent a “revolution” in the electric car.

Nissan prototypes



PF







These batteries have an energy density approximately double that of conventional lithium-ion batteries, a significantly shorter charging time, and lower prices thanks to the possibility of using more affordable materials. In this type of battery, the current separation between cathode and anode is eliminated, so the size of the cells is significantly smaller.

The solid-state battery is an evolution of the lithium-ion battery, which is made up of a multitude of cells. Its interior is filled with batteries composed of a cathode and an anode that are in a liquid electrolyte. The problem with this type of current batteries is that, after hundreds of charges and discharges, they lose their properties and in the end, as the years go by, the electric car significantly reduces its autonomy until it can travel a few kilometers with a single recharge. This occurs because the liquid electrolyte solidifies over time and this can lead to a battery overheating and, in extreme cases, even exploding or burning.

Ivan Espinosa, president of global planning at Nissan



PF







By eliminating the liquid electrolyte, both the size of the battery and the time needed to recharge it are reduced. The solid-state battery is also made up of cells inside which there are anodes and cathodes, only this time the electrolyte is solid (crystal of sodium). This prevents the formation of dendrites, which cause batteries to lose their performance.

Two future Nissan electric vehicles have already been confirmed for Europe, including an all-new compact electric vehicle that will succeed the iconic Nissan Micra as the entry-level vehicle in the Nissan range. The other vehicle will be built at Nissan’s plant in Sunderland, UK.

“As Europe accelerates toward electric vehicles, Nissan will continue to deliver the striking crossover design and driving excitement our customers love,” he said. Guillaume Cartierpresident of Nissan for the AMIEO region (Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania).

From 2022 the Nissan range in Europe has been 100% electrified, including the addition of Nissan’s e-POWER technology to the Qashqai and X-Trail.