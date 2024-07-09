ACS Energy Letters: Battery Materials Learned to Be Separated for the Sake of the Environment

American scientists have designed a solid-state battery that can be completely recycled. The study was published in the journal ACS Energy Letters.

Experts noted that rechargeable solid-state lithium batteries are a safe alternative to standard lithium-ion batteries. However, recycling and re-producing them was difficult until scientists learned how to separate the materials from each other.

The article states that most of the main components of the battery cannot be recycled, as they turn into the so-called “black mass” during battery operation. Experts tried to separate the electrode and electrolyte with a polymer layer.

The engineers then created a composite from the recovered metals and electrodes. “We combined the recovered electrodes with recovered powders of the composite solid electrolyte,” explained the author of the scientific paper, Po-Hao Lai. After that, they managed to assemble a new battery from the resulting materials. According to the scientists, despite the success, the appearance of environmentally friendly solid-state lithium batteries on the market will not happen anytime soon.

In early July, specialists from the University of Chicago (USA) designed a solid-state battery without an anode and with sodium, which replaced lithium. The resulting environmentally friendly battery was proposed for use in electric cars and for energy storage.