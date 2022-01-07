The batteries allo solid state represent an important evolution in the development of electric mobility. Their characteristics allow above all faster reloads and a major one energy density, which in practical terms translates into more autonomy.

In the future they are probably destined to supplant those al lithium and one of the first brands to offer it on its production cars could be there Toyota, by 2025 on a model hybrid or plug-in hybrid.

Solid state batteries when?

Solid-state batteries could debut on a Toyota plug-in hybrid before 2025, as revealed by Gill Pratt head of the Toyota Research Institute, during an interview with Autoline on the sidelines of CES of Las Vegas 2022.

Electric Toyota bZ4X e-TNGA platform

In the intentions of the Japanese brand, this technology will initially be destined for hybrid cars, to then equip future electric cars Toyota And Lexus.

How does a solid state battery work?

But how does a solid state battery work? In this accumulator the current generated by the units is in fact up to 5 times higher than the current lithium. The cells in fact have a double energy density and could therefore power an electric vehicle for at least 500 km on a single charge.

In a solid state battery, in fact, theliquid electrolyte found in lithium-ion batteries is replaced with a solid electrolyte so that, in addition to providing a higher energy density, they can be shaped to take up less space in the vehicle.

Solid state batteries in electric cars allow for longer range and shorter charging times

This type of batteries would therefore represent a turning point for the sector, as they are more compact and efficient: the Toyota prototype reaches 400 Wh / liter against 300 Wh / liter, but the Japanese designers believe it can also reach 700 Wh / liter by 2025.

Solid state plug-in hybrid car batteries

The choice to use solid state batteries fell on plug-in, above all for a purely economic question. According to Pratt on an electric car, solid-state batteries could cause the rise to rise purchase cost, already high in itself.

And only when i costs of this technology will decline, presumably after 2025, solid-state batteries could be used on electric cars as well.

Lexus Electrified Sport, electric supercar with solid state batteries

In the Toyota strategy the first car destined with a battery of this type will be the Lexus Electrified Sport, considered by many to be the heir of the Lexus LFA and already presented in the form of concept. It is in fact one electric supercar, accredited with important performances and above all with an autonomy of over 700 km.

