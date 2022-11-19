The future of electric mobility is closely related to the development of solid state batteries, to give a decisive boost to the sales of electric cars. The advantage over the lithium accumulators and that solid-state ones can significantly increase range and further shorten charging times, close to 15 minutes. The most advanced brands in development are Volkswagenwhich signed an agreement with the start-up QuantumScape And Toyota who works on the development of the new technology with panasonic.

Solid state batteries for electric cars, advantages

The solid state batteries are considered the most promising technology for the next generation of e-mobility. At the same size as a current battery pack, the solid-state battery could allow aautonomy to the levels of that guaranteed by traditional foods. Furthermore, i recharge times could be significantly shortened.

Solid-state batteries last longer and recharge faster

The current generated by the units is in fact up to 5 times higher: the coin-sized cells offer a double energy density and could therefore power an electric vehicle for almost 500km on a single charge.

In fact, in a solid-state battery, the liquid electrolyte present in lithium-ion batteries is replaced with a solid electrolyte so that, in addition to providing a higher energy density, they can be shaped to occupy less space in the electric vehicle. The hurdles to overcome concern i low load issues deliverable and of safety.

Solid state batteries unlike lithium

Compared to lithium batteries, solid-state ones use a liquid material called electrolyte (which is solid) to transmit electricity from thenegative electrode (anode) to that positive (cathode).

Solid-state batteries have twice the energy density of traditional lithium batteries

The first big advantage is given by the management of temperatures, with the cells of a lithium battery they must not exceed temperatures included between 45°C and 60°C during the discharge and recharge phases. High temperatures are also the cause of fires and explosions.

