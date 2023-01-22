Battery cells are made up of a substance, known as an electrolyte, placed between the cathode and anode through which the lithium ions travel between the two electrodes where the oxidation and reduction reactions take place. Solid-state batteries have no liquid electrolyte, with the two electrodes separated by a thin solid layer of ceramic material. The result is a higher energy density than the batteries currently on the market, but their commercialization is hampered by various technological limitations, including the difficulty in developing a large-scale production process. Last November, however, Professor Yet Ming-Chiang, Cole Fincher and five other students from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Brown University published the results of research that answers a long-standing question.

At present the solid state cells highlight the formation of dendrites, thread-like structures of metallic lithium that wedge through the solid electrolyte. The risk is that these structures completely pierce the ceramic material, short-circuiting the two electrodes with consequent risks for reliability and safety. How a ductile material like lithium could penetrate a high-hardness ceramic electrolyte remained a mystery for a long time, until it was discovered at MIT. Cole Fincher has developed a small cell with a transparent electrolyte so that he can finally observe the formation mechanism that takes place inside solid-state batteries. Contrary to speculation, the research revealed that the process is not chemical in nature but mechanical.

In the normal processes of discharging and charging the cell, the lithium ions travel from one electrode to another, so that on each of them there is a repeated accumulation and decrease of material. These continuous variations in mass inevitably cause an expansion and compression of the two electrodes causing mechanical stresses on the electrolyte, this being solid and therefore incompressible. The slightest defects in the material can thus trigger fractures, freeing thin spaces through which the lithium deposited on the electrode can wedge itself, leading to the formation of dendrites. Professor Chiang explains: “For this metal to be deposited on the electrode, an expansion has to happen, because you’re adding new mass. Therefore, there is an increase in volume on the side of the cell where the lithium is being deposited. If even a microscopic defect is present, this will generate a pressure that can lead to fracture”.

During the research it was discovered that it is not possible to counteract the formation of dendrites, but there is a way to control the direction of growth by applying residual stresses on the electrolyte: “You can see what happens when you compress the system”, comments Fincher. “It can be seen whether the behavior of the dendrites is proportional to the corrosion or fracture process or not”. By inducing stresses in the order of 150-200 megapascals it is possible to force the dendrites to grow in a direction parallel to the plane of the cathode and anodethus avoiding reaching the opposite electrode with the risk of a short circuit. The discovery de facto dismantles a currently widespread practice for solid-state batteries, whereby there is a tendency to apply a compressive load perpendicular to the plane of the cells during the assembly phase, to ensure perfect adhesion between the electrolyte and the electrodes, as if squeezing a sandwich. However, doing so encourages the growth of dendrites from one electrode to the other, while it would be more appropriate to apply a residual load parallel to the plane of the cells, as if you were pushing the filling out of a sandwich.

In the paper published by MIT, several ways to induce residual stresses in the solid electrolyte are suggested in addition to the simple mechanical method. It is proposed for example to dope the ceramic material through atoms of different materials, so that there is a compression in the surrounding area. Alternatively, it is suggested to make the electrolyte with two materials with different thermal expansion coefficients, so that with the achievement of the operating temperatures of the cell there is an internal deformation. The speakers are now busy building a functional solid-state battery prototype by applying the recent discoveries. However, the goal is not to commercialize what has been discovered, leaving the task to the industries of the sector.