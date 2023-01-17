Given the “historic” levels of coca plantations In colombia, USA believes that it is “essential” to use all the available toolsincluding eradication, to attack the dangerous phenomenon.

That is what he said this Tuesday to EL TIEMPO Department of State in his first official statements after the announcement made last week by the government of Gustavo Petro about their plans to reduce the eradication goals for this 2023.

“As coca cultivation in Colombia is close to reaching all-time highs, it is critical to make full use of all available tools to reduce cultivation, cocaine production, and associated crime. The State Department believes that robust eradication is one of these tools. It is most effective when combined with efforts to increase the permanent government presence and create legal economic opportunities in rural areas,” a spokesperson for this US government institution told this newspaper.

According to the same spokesperson, “the United States will continue to work with Colombia in effective and comprehensive efforts to combat drugs and the crime and violence they generate, including the reduction of the drug supply, as well as rural security, justice and development, and protection of the environment from exploitation by criminal organizations.”

On Tuesday of last week, the anti-narcotics chief of the National Police, Colonel Edgar Cardenas Vesgaindicated that the objective for this year was to eliminate only 20,000 hectares of the more than 200,000 that according to the United States and the UN currently exist in the country.

Something that in itself is a severe reduction with the goals of 2022, which was to end at least with 50,000 hectares. According to Cárdenas, something that was not achieved (44,000 were eliminated), largely due to the blockades in the territories by the communities that prevented the entry of the Public Force.

Although the United States insists that it will continue to cooperate with the Petro government, it is clear that they are not on the same page on the issue of eradication.

At the end of last year, Washington also responded to another proposal by the Colombian president, under which the eradication of crops would be done gradually until the alternative crops that should replace coca plantations begin to show results.

“We caution the Petro administration against immediately transitioning from a forced to a voluntary eradication strategy to control the growth of illicit crops. It remains important to have a fully funded and well designed substitution program before moving to (voluntary) substitution as the primary means of crop control. So far, forced eradication continues and is expected to continue while a viable crop substitution program is developed,” the State Department said on that occasion.

As part of that same statement, the Joe Biden administration mentioned its pleasure that Colombia is a country that continues to comply with its international commitments, “including international drug control treaties and the standards established by UN conventions.”

Many saw this as a friendly reminder that abandoning eradication without reducing trafficking and production of the alkaloid could be seen as a breach of those commitments.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

TIME CORRESPONDENT

WASHINGTON