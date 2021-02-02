Carlos Soler, one of the Valencia captains, went through the microphones of El Larguero de la Cadena SER, where he analyzed the situation that Gracia’s team is going through this season.

How do you handle it?

We came from a couple of games that we couldn’t win and we did it against Elche, who were a close rival and we moved away from that area a bit.

Is it hard to talk about the relegation zone?

It’s not what we want, obviously. We are Valencia, a great club that by history has to be higher. But in this situation we have to talk about it. We need to win games and gain confidence.

They are four points away from relegation. Is Valencia’s goal to save the category?

To be honest, right now we are, as you said, four points above the descent. Direct rivals are those in our area. We want to look up and be where Valencia has to be. I think we have good players and a good coaching staff and we can be higher. But now we are where we are.

What happened to you on the penalty?

I get a bad mark, because when you miss a penalty you can’t get a good mark. But penalties are missed by those who shoot them. Hopefully throw away many and have a very great effectiveness.

You started in Valencia more indoors and now you are more of a midfielder, in what position do you feel more liberated?

In the first years I played on the right wing in a 4-4-2. It was a new position for me, but I liked it. But since I was little I have played as a midfielder, even as a forward, so I have played for many years in the center lane, which I think is the position that suits me best. I like to be in contact with the ball.

Is it more cool there?

Yes, I think it is the position more of my style.

Why do you think that the best version of Valencia has been seen against the greats and that it has coincided with a more courageous proposal from the team?

The results are there. The victory against Real Madrid, the victory against Real Sociedad, the draw against Barcelona … these are games in which the rivals may submit you more and in those types of games that we are wrapped up in and we go out on the counterattack we feel more comfortable . Then the most difficult games, such as those in Osasuna or Cádiz, in which the rival gets farther back or leaves us the ball more, it is more difficult for us to create. It is something that we have to improve, because there are few games against Madrid or Barcelona. Now that we have more free weeks, we can work on those attack situations more.

Are you worried that the management of the club will lead you to leave the club?

I don’t think about it. I would like to stay here a long time. I am happy and happy. It is true that in this last year many players have left due to the economic situation that the club is going through, in which the coronavirus issue affects. It’s a club situation and I don’t think it could be a sale next year. I think in the present, live in the moment and that the team go up.

Do you talk to Peter Lim or Anil Murthy?

I have not spoken with Peter Lim, but Anil Murthy is there on a day-to-day basis and the captains spoke with him.

Did you come to Valencia young and when you were little you played with the 10, did you want to take that number and the club said no?

When I was little, I wore 10 because it was the number I liked and I noticed that the best ones wore it. With Dani’s departure I asked for it and due to club circumstances they told me it couldn’t be and I had to stay with 8. It’s something that has already been discussed and now in the middle of the season it’s not a question of talking about it.

Is the ridge still deserted?

Yes, but it will have to be taken by a colleague of those who have come.

Rodrigo, Kondogbia, Parejo … who would you like to re-fish?

The players who have left have been important to us. They have helped us a lot. The ones you said .. Garay, Coquelin … all have been important, I wish them the best but they are no longer on our team. The one I have been with the longest has been Dani (Parejo), who I have a lot of affection for.

With whom did you spend the lockdown?

I’m the same, at my parents’ house. I trust there is no other lockdown.

Parejo said here at El Larguero that Marcelino’s farewell was the worst by far, many players with teary eyes. This weekend they meet again with Marcelino. Was it so traumatic?

At that time it was something that you really did not expect, because of what the coaching staff and the players had done, also the club. Whenever there is something that you do not expect, it hits more. As Dani said, some player had a bad time. But they are decisions that we can do nothing. We wish him the best, except this coming weekend.

Have the captains spoken with Guedes to retrieve it?

Between us we always have relationship and dialogue. The captains try to help our teammates as much as we can when they are having a bad time or are not playing what they want. We are a team and we all have to be together. Guedes is a magnificent player who is very good when he is involved, as was seen against Elche.

Do you think this league is won by Atlético?

Well, it is very well on track, really. He makes a lot of difference and has a game to play more.

By sensations does it seem the strongest?

He is being the most regular and that is how the Leagues are won. He is scoring a lot of points in very complicated fields. He is the leader of the European leagues with the most points.

Is it seen at the Euro or the Olympics?

Well, the Olympics would be something special and beautiful, it is something that every athlete would like to go. It is true that there is also the European Championship, although I have not yet been to any call-up with the senior team and the coach has many midfielders to choose from. I wish i could go. I’ve been in the Sub’19 and the Sub’21 and being in the Absolute would be a dream. But now it’s time to focus on Valencia and wait for that opportunity to come.

The fault that you are a footballer is your grandfather.

So is. He told me he would give me a Game Boy if I signed up for a team. Two years later, Valencia signed me and I’ve been here for 17 years.

What memories do you have of the leagues that Valencia won?

The first thing I remember is 2004. Vicente and Baraja’s goals at Pizjuán and the UEFA final. Then when I entered the Academy, Villa arrived … Silva was there …

Who would you sign from those Valencia nostalgia teams?

I would sign Villa. He was my idol at the time and his career is spectacular.

Is it an urban legend that you scored over 500 as a child?

It’s true, but he’ll be over me by now. In one year in prebenjamines I scored 100 … but when you get to Soccer-11 it gets more complicated and my position was delayed. But that story is real. It was not until Junior freshman year that I hit the physical change.

How do you see Javi Gracia? Are you afraid he will leave?

At the time he resigned and they were moments of doubt. But then I have seen him well in training and he has been involved. I have not had the feeling after he wanted to leave. He had his problems with the club in the previous transfer market because no one came. But now three new colleagues have arrived to help us, who are welcome and who are going to add.

Does Messi seem expensive to you?

What came out of the contract should not have come out, because it is your privacy. What gets paid or not is a thing between the club and the player. Now the situation is complicated in general and it can attract attention, but if it was signed by the player and the club, it is like that. The best have to be in the league and for me he is the best.