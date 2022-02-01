Bryan Gil feels comfortable in Valenciapractically like home. The man from Cádiz joined training with Bordalás for the first time, who wanted him in their ranks since the summer, so much so that in the first training session he did not hesitate to have a relaxed conversation with him. What’s more, in the locker room he met up with friends from the national teamsuch as Carlos Soler, Hugo Guillamón and José Luis Gayà.

Bordalás prepares the Cup duel against Cádiz with the three reinforcements from Valencia in January: Eray Cömert, Ilaix Moriba and Bryan Gil. All three have many debut options this Wednesday, especially the Swiss central. Cömert has not competed since November, although Bordalás has the casualties of Paulista and Alderete. In addition Cillessen and Koba have exercised on the sidelines.

The training session was followed by the president anil murthy and the director of the technical secretariat Miguel Ángel Corona who had a talk with Bordalás. At the club they are trying to return to routine after a transfer market in which there have been ‘frictions’ between the board and the coach, but which has finally resulted in the incorporation of three good players.