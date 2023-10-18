Wednesday, October 18, 2023, 11:54 p.m.



«People of Kings, holy assembly, priestly people, people of God…». The voices of the Discantus Choir resounded this Wednesday from the choir of the Cathedral of Murcia at the start of the funeral for the thirteen victims of the fire in Las Atalayas, whose solemnity was accentuated by the sound of the organ, the incense and the cloister procession. It was presided over, like the rest of the ceremony, by the bishop of the Diocese of Cartagena, José Manuel Lorca, accompanied by other priests. The emotion was also highlighted by a wreath of flowers sent by the Nicaraguan Embassy in Spain and the mourning worn by many attendees.

Components of the Discantus Choir and the organist, during the funeral mass for the victims of the fires.



Nacho García/ AGM







That it was an extraordinary afternoon was clear an hour before the start of the mass, by the strong deployment of agents from the National Police and the Local Police in the Plaza de la Cruz or de las Cadenas and its surroundings (the entrance through Belluga It is closed due to the renovation of the façade. The presence of agents on horseback and with dogs caught the attention of neighbors and tourists. There were those who approached journalists, among them from national television networks, to ask what was happening. In the midst of the war between Israel and Hamas, someone asked if there was a counterterrorism alert. Upon learning of the mass and the reason, they appeared calm but devastated.

Flower crown with the name of the Embassy of Nicaragua, on the altar.



Nacho García/ AGM







Among the bustle of the terraces and Platería Street, the surprised reaction of those who were unrelated to the call increased when they saw the military authorities and, especially, the minister spokesperson, Isabel Rodríguez, and the national president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, along with many other politicians and advisors. Only the vice president of the Community, José Ángel Antelo, made statements. He said that the autonomous Government will continue to “support the families” of the deceased and lamented: “The pain has crossed the Region of Murcia.”