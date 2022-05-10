Soleil’s mother Sorge once again lashes out against Alex Belli and his constant lies against the young influencer. Wendy Kay does not forgive the words the actor said about her daughter during her participation in Afternoon Five.

The former gieffino was once again a guest of Barbara D’Urso where, he had his say towards Soleil and his behavior. In fact, over the last few weeks, the young influencer has admitted that she has stopped following Alex on her social networks, devoting himself completely to her life and her work projects.

The great friendship that for six months linked the two well-known faces of the Big Brother Vip it now seems to have finally come to an end. A special bond that at first seemed to be able to turn into a love story but which, over time, has faded.

Following the decision made by Soleil and the distance between the two, Alex decided to have his say directly in the afternoon Cinque studio. “How much hypocrisy and inconsistency. I like it because some people are convinced that I need to talk about them or just be associated with them”Said Alex.

Soleil Sorge’s mother lashes out at Alex Belli

Wendy Kay after listening to Alex Belli’s statements, he decided to have his say by unmasking the various lies told by the actor himself. In fact, she is the one to blurt out against the former gieffino to defend her daughter of her Sun: “I listened to Alex Belli blateral about my daughter for the umpteenth time, that’s enough now”.

“I wish you would stop lying as Soleil has never heard from him since she left the House and has no interest in any kind of relationship either now or ever with Belli and his entourage “ Soleil’s mother ended on social media.

The latter is not the first time it has intervened against Alex Belli to defend her daughter from criticism and her words. It is now a heated confrontation between the actor and Wendy who, no longer intends to hear further lies about her daughter.