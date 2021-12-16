Wendy, the mother of Soleil Rises, is very attached to her daughter and is the number one fan of the gieffina. Now, the woman, interviewed by Gabriele Parpiglia at Casa Chi, has removed a few pebbles from her shoe.

The woman has never made a secret of her antipathy towards Alex Belli but now that he has come out of the house Big Brother VIP in addition, breaking her daughter’s heart, she has something to add:

If I met Alex I would tell him many things and I don’t know where to start. At first I would tell him and Delia to be ashamed. They planned everything before going in and they wreaked havoc, a bad show. He had to have some restraint and not go any further. Let us remember that it is he who said he is in love. Alex is not my daughter’s type, she would never fall in love with him. Luckily it’s out now.

Mothers, however, have a sixth sense and understood that Soleil really felt something strong for Alex Belli: “Certainly, however, Sole felt strong feelings of friendship for him. But I’m sure my daughter isn’t in love with that man. My little girl cared about her relationship with him, but she absolutely didn’t want him to leave his wife. Just as I am sure that Alex and Delia had planned everything from the beginning, so that they do not make Soleil look like a ruin of families “

The last kiss that Sole gave Alex for Wendy was pure revenge: “She was very angry and wanted to take revenge. Let’s remember that my daughter studied acting. When she wants she is a very good actress. “

But what fans are asking is: “Is Soleil Sorge’s boyfriend still there?” It would seem so: