Soleil Rises was orphaned of Alex Belli in the house of Big Brother Vip. If initially the influencer seemed to feel bad about the farewell of her beloved friend, then gradually she was very disappointed with his behavior. To make Belli forget quickly, the entrance of Alessandro Basciano who immediately established a beautiful harmony with the young woman.

In all this we must not forget that Soleil Rises is officially engaged outside the house with the Sicilian entrepreneur Carlo Domingo. The man has never exposed himself in all these weeks preferring to stay out of the spotlight and resolve the situation in private once the girl is out of the house.

In the last few hours she has returned to talk about Carlo in the house revealing the strong feeling that binds them. “There is little that can make you question such a thing, very little, if not the clarity of the facts of having fallen in love with another person, because at that point it is closed and we move on with something else.” – he said in the event of a betrayal.

Source: web

“I, personally, could see him kissing or even sleeping with someone else, whatever it is, and knowing that if there is, there is. Overriding a betrayal? It depends on what or in what way. What I am saying is: any kind of attitude, if it does not go beyond what we have, does not affect me in the least“- he concluded.

But what does Carlo think of Soleil’s attitude in the house with Alex? It was her mother who exposed herself Wendy that in the course of an interview with Casa Chi he stated that the entrepreneur is not at all happy with the behavior of his girlfriend and that he is waiting for her to come out to face everything away from the spotlight.