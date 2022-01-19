The last days in the house of the Big Brother Vip and especially the latest episodes, they are proving to be really heavy for Soleil Rises, who at the end of the last episode on Monday, as soon as the cameras of channel 5 went off, removed the microphone and spoke with Nathaly without the audio being therefore active for directing. The video showing her without the microphone on was immediately published online.

This gesture was associated with the discussion and clarification that Soleil was having post episode with the Caldonazzo. In fact, during the episode Soleil was pushed to have a tough confrontation with Delia. The two rivals at home had never spoken in three days. As anticipated it was obvious and necessary for the spectators to see them face to face.

Source: web

The intervention of Alex Belli he has always been in favor of Soleil and to the detriment of comrade Delia. However, La Sorge also suffered continuous attacks from other competitors, in particular from Miriana Trevisan and from Nathaly Caldonazzo herself.

Following the episode, Soleil was joined by Nathalie for a final confrontation, who, not satisfied with the words already used previously, reiterated: “You’re the cause of Delia’s pain”. So Sorge fed up with these attacks reacted by removing the microphone.

Soleil and Delia approach tests

The director intervened immediately and for a few minutes he could not broadcast their entire conversation even if there was no call for the influencer. On social media, however, the controversy against the alleged complaints and favoritism towards him has been triggered. Meanwhile, there is a first attempt at peace between Soleil and Delia after the diatribes of the past few weeks. To take the first step we thought the model wife of Alex who said: “You and I have to clarify some things because in the end you have to know me because sometimes, yes, I was very hard and we had some very bad confrontations. But that person loves you ”.