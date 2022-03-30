Soleil A professional and private relationship arises that unites her to Barbara D’Urso and the reason why she was chosen as a columnist at La Pupa and the Secchione Show

Soleil Sorge reveals the truth on why he accepted the role of columnist at La Pupa and the Nerdy Show. The former participant of Big Brother Vi 6 was very much courted by Barbara D’Urso as soon as he left the most watched house in Italy.

It is the latter in fact, during one of the episodes of the reality show to ask Soleil to want to participate in his program of Italy 1. Between the two women there has always been a great mutual respect and a great feeling also demonstrated during the various episodes. of Afternoon Five.

Over the course of her career as a columnist and influencer, the Italian-American participated several times in Barbara’s afternoon and evening broadcasts. Many viewers more than once have in fact underlined their strong understanding of her, so much so as to define Soleil as her ‘pupil of excellence’.

In recent days, La Sorge has given a long interview to Tv Smiles and Songs, explaining the reason why it was chosen by the well-known host. The latter for the first time spoke of her relationship with Barbara D’Urso and the bond that unites them even outside the world of television.

Soleil Sorge reveals the truth: Here is my relationship with Barbara D’Urso

The former gieffina in recent months has managed to win over the public at home in a positive but also negative way. Her behavior within Big Brother Vip has sparked hundreds of thousands of conflicting comments due to her ‘friendship’ with Alex Belli.

Barbara D’Urso, however, seems to have always appreciated her spicy temper and it is Soleil who confirms it: “Barbara was struck by my personality direct and sarcastic. She has always invited me into her programs because she appreciates people with a pungent character ”.

The former gieffina then explains: “She and I are two women who know what it means to be on the spot 20 hours a day. At work we are racehorses. Then we both have that bit of healthy cynicism that is always needed in life “.

The great dream of Soleil Rises is precisely to follow in the footsteps of Barbara D’Urso: “His career is unattainable and it’s for a few, but I’m studying and doing the best I can to stand out. The fruits are slowly arriving “.