The influencer seems to be ready to return to the Island of the Famous after participating in 2019.

Soleil Rises seems to jump from one reality show to another. After participating in the Big Brother Vip who definitively consecrated her in the entertainment world and experience a The Pupa and the Nerdy as a columnist, it now looks like he’s about to land in a new reality show.

We are talking aboutIsland of the Famous. The rumors of the past few days are now about to come true. Soleil will land in Honduras together with Vera Gemma.

For them this is not a first time since both have already participated in the reality show, Soleil in 2019, Vera in 2021.

The reality show hosted by Ilary Blasi initially destined to end on May 23, given the excellent ratings it was extended until June 27. For this there is a need for novelty, new dynamics to carry the game forward.

Hence the choice of landing on the island two sparkling characters like those of Soleil Rises and Vera Gemma who certainly don’t tell them.

It must be specified, however, that both Soleil and Vera will land in Honduras not as official competitors but as guests. Therefore they will not compete for the final victory disputed by the other castaways instead.

It is not known at the moment when the landing will take place and above all for how many weeks they will remain on the island.

Meanwhile Soleil is in Ibiza together with 3 former competitors of Big Brother Vip

Meanwhile, while waiting to take the plane that will take her to South America, Soleil is relaxing in Ibiza with three colleagues from the Big Brother Vip.

Soleil is in fact found on the Iberian island together with Gianluca Costantino and the couple formed by Alessandro Basciano and Sophie Codegoni.

However, their presence in Ibiza is not due to leisure reasons but to a specific reason: the three are participating in the influencer Olympics by embracing the cause of an important association that deals with adoptions.